Full cast for 4000 Miles announced to join Timothée Chalamet and Eileen Atkins onstage Feb 19, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The London cast of 4000 Miles is now complete with the announcement of additional cast members set to join Eileen Atkins and Timothée Chalamet. The star-studded play opens at the Old Vic Theatre on 11 April 2020.

The new Off West End revival of Amy Herzog's 4000 Miles starring Eileen Atkins and Timothée Chalamet has announced full casting. Set to appear onstage with Atkins and Chalamet are Philippine Velge (Macbeth) as Bec and Siu-See Hung (Ghost Girl) as Amanda.

The cast is completed by understudies Dan Krikler (Present Laughter) for the role of Leo, Maya Britto (Tokyo Rose) for the role of Amanda, Nesba Crenshaw (No Villain) for the role of Vera, and Robyn Sinclair (Mood Music) for the role of Bec.

The previously announced Timothée Chalamet is perhaps best known for appearing in the films Call Me By Your Name opposite Armie Hammer, Woody Allen's A Rainy Day in New York opposite Selena Gomez, The King, and Lady Bird. In 4000 Miles, he will play Leo opposite Eileen Atkins (Florian Zeller's The Height of the Storm) in the role of Leo's grandmother Vera, whose grandson shows up on her front doorstep in the middle of the night.

4000 Miles Old Vic creative team

4000 Miles is directed by Matthew Warchus and features set and costume design by Rob Howell, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Simon Baker, compositions by Gary Yershon, and associate direction from Sean Linnen.