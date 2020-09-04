Full West End casting announced for return of The Great Gatsby immersive experience Sep 4, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The roaring 20s are back (both figuratively and literally) and with it comes the eagerly anticipated return of The Great Gatsby immersive experience, now reimagined as a 1920s Masquerade Ball! Full casting for the socially distanced event has now been announced as the production gears up for its big re-opening on 1 October 2020. "A little party never killed nobody", especially when fancy face masks are involved! Are you ready to join in on the fun, old sport?

Pictured: Lucinda Turner as Daisy in The Great Gatsby Immersive Experience © Sam Taylor

The Great Gatsby 2020 London cast revealed

Full casting for the upcoming return of The Great Gatsby has finally been revealed. Set to grace the spaces of Gatsby's Mansion are Craig Hamilton as Gatsby, Aimee Barrett as Lucille, Alex Wingfield as Joey, Dean Graham as Tom, Hugh Stubbins as Rosy Rosenthal, Ivy Corbin as Jordan, James Lawrence as Nick, Lucas Jones as George Wilson, Lucinda Turner as Daisy, and MJ Lee as Myrtle Wilson.

The Great Gatsby 1920s Masquerade Ball to open in less than one month!

F Scott Fitzgerald’s classic American novel will once again spring to life. Newly reimagined to be a socially distanced experience, The Great Gatsby is set to mark the return of immersive theatre with a bang. The production is booking for performances from 1 October 2020 until 31 January 2021, just before Doctor Who: Time Fracture is scheduled to take over!

A bespoke facemask designed for the event will be available for purchase at the Immersive LDN venue if needed, otherwise, guests are asked to come dressed to the nines with their own fancy masquerade mask. A portion of the proceeds from bespoke facemask sales will go the Theatre Artists Fund to help those in need of financial support due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

😷🦠🔬 Please note that temperature checks will take place throughout the venue with deep cleans conducted between shows.



The Great Gatsby show's producers share their comments on the big re-opening

Producers Louis Hartshorn and Brian Hook said: "We're delighted The Great Gatsby is returning to its London home. We're deeply proud of the team who have worked so skilfully and passionately – with input from the Culture Task Force, Equity, and Westminster – to welcome back our audiences and restore some of the cultural offering in London that has been missing for far too long.

"We are really excited to welcome folks back to Gatsby's mansion in a responsible and measured way, and to be one of be the first shows in the West End that is able to re-open its doors to fans. At Immersive LDN we will always lead the way with innovation, and we're hoping this can be a blueprint to help our other productions around the world begin to open.

"We've definitely missed telling this beautiful story each night. It has been a joy to bring back some of the original creators of Gatsby after half a decade, to revisit, revive and augment the production, with new scenes and new choreography that should be exciting for fans old and new."

The Great Gatsby immersive London tickets available from £46 and up!

This might be your last chance to experience The Great Gatsby live in the flesh before Doctor Who: Time Fracture comes crashing the party in his TARDIS this winter. Be sure to book you Great Gatsby tickets early to secure your spot whilst ticket availability lasts!