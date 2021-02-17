Menu
Plays Doctor Who Time Fracture

Doctor Who Time Fracture Tickets at the Immersive LDN, London

Doctor Who Time Fracture

The TARDIS flies into London in 2021 for the new Doctor Who immersive production.

Important information

Child policy
This production is suitable for ages 8+ Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.
Running time
2hr (inc. interval)
Performance dates
17 February 2021 - 30 May 2021
Content
This production will feature strobe lighting and haze effects.
Special notice
Please note Immersive LDN is a COVID-19 secure venue. All visitors and staff must consent to a temperature check to be allowed entrance to the venue. Once inside the venue all visitors, barring those with applicable health issues, must wear a mask or suitable face covering. Hand sanitation stations will be provided, audience members will be expected to stay within their social bubbles and maintain social distancing. Food and drink may only be consumed in designated areas and all payment at the venue will be contactless.

Next Available Performances of Doctor Who Time Fracture

TODAY is 28th August 2020

February 2021 March 2021 April 2021 May 2021

Doctor Who Time Fracture news

Top 10 fun facts about Doctor Who 25/8/2020, 2.05pm
Doctor Who: Time Fracture tickets selling fast! Be the hero and book now! 21/8/2020, 3.15pm
Doctor Who immersive London experience to open in February 2021 18/8/2020, 1.29pm
New Doctor Who immersive London experience to open in 2020 9/12/2019, 4pm

Tags:

PlayPremiereHot TicketsContemporaryBest Of BritishSomething A Little DifferentDays Out In LondonBritish ClassicSpecial EventsBest London Theatre Shows in 2021

We use cookies