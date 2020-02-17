Menu
Musicals Pretty Woman
    Pretty Woman Tickets at the Piccadilly Theatre, London

    Pretty Woman

    Broadway's Pretty Woman musical coming to West End Piccadilly Theatre in 2020!

    15 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    Recommended 12+, Children under 5 years and babes in arms will not be admitted.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    13 February 2020 - 2 January 2021.
    Content
    Recommended 12+ contains some moderate sexual references.

    Pretty Woman Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (15 customer reviews)

    Lesley Pyle

    25 hours ago

    Fabulous feel good show. The film on the stage with extras . Perfect !

    Kate Kellaway

    1 day ago

    The whole evening was amazing the cast the production first class I want to go again and the singing at the end made it x ?? Bravo

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    Pretty Woman news

    Full cast announced for Pretty Woman at the Piccadilly Theatre 6/1/2020, 3pm
    Aimie Atkinson and Danny Mac to star in Pretty Woman: The Musical 11/12/2019, 11.20am
    Pretty Woman West End venue and start date announced! 9/9/2019, 11.35am
    Pretty Woman to transfer to London's West End in 2020 19/6/2019, 4.20pm

