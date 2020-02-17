Pretty Woman musical tickets available now for February 2020 West End transfer!

The Broadway musical adaption of the beloved romance, Pretty Woman, is set to strut into the West End next year. Fans of the hit 90s film may have to wait until the beginning of 2020 to see Vivian and Edward on stage, but they can book tickets for Pretty Woman: The Musical in advance! Tickets are available now, don't wait until it's too late book Pretty Woman tickets now!

What is the Pretty Woman musical about?

Pretty Woman follows the story of Vivian, a role made famous by Julia Roberts in the film, who when working the streets of Sunset Boulevard, comes across wealthy businessman Edward (played by Richard Gere in the film), who hires her for the week to accompany him to business events and social functions. The pair grow increasingly close, but their worlds couldn’t be further apart. Despite the drastic differences in their lives, Edward doesn’t want to let Vivian go. However, Vivian turns Edward down when he offers her a deal and not the love she’s looking for. After all, everyone deserves a knight in shining armour, right?

Pretty Woman musical cast and creative team

Pretty Woman is a romance classic with many scenes that are simply iconic. Now the film takes a new lease of life with its musical adaptation – meaning we can relive our favourite movie moments! It has been announced that the Pretty Woman musical will star Aimie Atkinson and Danny Mac. Aimie Atkinson has recently finished her starring role in Six. The award-winning actress is also known for her roles in musicals like In the Heights and Dirty Dancing. She will be joined by Danny Mac who is currently starring in White Christmas. The actor recently starred in the UK tour of Amelie the musical. He is also known for his roles in Wicked and Les Miserables.

The complete cast of Pretty Woman has been announced. Danny Mac and Aimie Atkinson are set to be joined by Bob Harms (Come From Away, Footloose, Chicago) as Happy Man/Mr Thompson; Mark Holden (The Bodyguard, Fame The Musical, The Jungle Book) as James Morse; EastEnders actor Neil McDermott (Doctor Who) as Philip Stuckey; and Rachael Wooding (We Will Rock You, Hairspray) as Kit De Luca.

The Pretty Woman original London cast is completed by Alex Charles, Alex Hammond, Andy Barke, Antony Hewitt, Ben Darcy, Charlotte Elisabeth Yorke, Damon Gould, Daniel De Bourg, Hannah Ducharme, Jemma Alexander, Joanna Woodward, Katie Bradley, Katie Monks, Kimberly Blake, Lily Wang, Matt Jones, Nicholas Duncan, Oliver Brenin, Olly Christopher, Paige Fenlon, and Serina Mathew.

One of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time is now coming to the West End! Pretty Woman: The Musical features direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award®-winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Hairspray), an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (Summer of '69, Heaven) and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton.

Where is the Pretty Woman musical playing?

Pretty Woman is currently playing at the Nederlander Theatre on Broadway to rave reviews. The musical also broke all Nederlander Theatre box office records during previews, grossing over 1 million dollars. It is now set to premiere in the 'West End of Germany' in Hamburg at the Stage Theater an der Elbe this September. However, the show received its world premiere in Chicago at the Oriental Theatre for a limited five-week run before transferring to Broadway.

The official venue for the West End transfer of Pretty Woman has been announced; the show will be running at the Piccadilly Theatre. Given the overwhelming success of the Broadway production, West End tickets are subject to high demand.

Pretty Woman musical songs

The story of Pretty Woman is already as romantic as can be but surely the romance levels will be going through the roof now that it’s been adapted into a musical. Writing songs for such a well-loved story would probably be intimidating for anyone, but Bryan Adams isn’t just anyone. This legendary artist, best known for his hits ‘Summer of ‘69’ and ‘Everything I do’, teamed up again with Jim Vallance to take on the challenge. Adams has admitted he didn’t watch the film whilst working on the songs as he didn’t want to be influenced by the film, but instead by the story alone and the direction it would take for the stage. The country-style power ballads are already loved over on Broadway and are bound to have a place in our hearts too when Pretty Woman: The Musical comes to London next year.

Tickets to Pretty Woman musical in London's West End simply unmissable!

The highly anticipated Broadway musical is set to come to London’s West End in February 2020 and you’re going to want to book tickets for Pretty Woman: The Musical as soon as you can! Don't miss seeing this heart-warming romance come to life on the West End stage.