Good play revival starring David Tennant announces 2021 dates and new venue Sep 14, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The eagerly anticipated new production of Good The Play by British playwright Cecil Philip Taylor and starring David Tennant has now officially announced newly rescheduled dates and a new West End venue for 2021!

New dates finally announced for West End Good play starring David Tennant!

C P Taylor's Good play to run at Harold Pinter Theatre in 2021!

The wait is finally over! Originally scheduled to run at the Playhouse Theatre from 6 October until 19 December 2020, Good starring David Tennant has now announced brand-new dates for a 2021 run. The news comes after it was revealed in July that the show would have to be postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Good has now been rescheduled to run for a 12-week season at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London's West End from 21 April until 17 July 2021.

NOTICE: Ticketholders to the postponed autumn 2020 season do not need to do anything. You will be contacted by your point of sale to arrange for new seats to guarantee your spot in this star-studded production!



Will David Tennant still star in Good at The Pinter Theatre?

Multi-award-winning actor David Tennant is still signed-on to perform the role of John Halder in Good. Perhaps best known for his blockbuster role as Barty Crouch Jr in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) and as The Tenth Doctor on BBC's hit sci-fi series Doctor Who, David Tennant is also no stranger to the stage and in fact, began much of his acting career treading the boards.

His most notable theatre credits include his portrayal of Jeff in Lobby Hero (2002), for which he earned an Olivier Award nomination for Best Actor; the role of Benedick in Much Ado About Nothing (2011), for which he won the BroadwayWorld UK Award for Best Actor; the role of Jimmy Porter in Look Back in Anger (2005-06), for which he won the Critics for Theatre in Scotland Award for Best Male Performance; and the eponymous role in Hamlet (2008), for which he won Best Shakespearean Performance at the 2009 Critics' Circle Theatre Awards.

Other notable stage credits of Tennant's include his most recent portrayals as the titular characters in Richard II (2013-14, 2016) and Don Juan in Soho (2018), both of which won him a WhatsOnStage Award for Best Actor in a Play. He has also appeared in productions of Twelve Angry Men (1990), Merlin (1992), Who's Afraid of Viriginia Wolf (1992), What the Butler Saw (1995), The Glass Menagerie (1996), Romeo and Juliet (2000), just to name a few.



What is the play Good by C P Taylor about?

First staged at the Donmar Warehouse in London in 1981, Good is a Third Reich-themed play set in 1930s Germany. Exploring themes of what makes a good man good, the play centres on professor John Halder, who tries to rationalise the anti-semitism and violent actions of the Nazis. What might seem like good intentions at first, can easily be seen as pure evil.

Regarded as one of the most definitive pieces of English-language theatre on the Holocaust and originally written for the Royal Shakespeare Company for which RSC alum David Tennant frequently starred, Good is a brilliant and moving stage play that continues to resonate in this day and age.

Good play production history

Following its RSC premiere at the Donmar Warehouse, C P Taylor's play Good was first revived by Michael Grandage in 1999 in a production that featured Charles Dance in the starring role. In 2008, it was adapted for the big screen with Viggo Mortensen, Jason Isaacs, and Jodie Whittaker starring in the film. It famously ranked in 85th place for the Royal National Theatre's 1998 Survey of the Twentieth Century "Most Significant" Plays list.

Good 2021 play creative team and cast

The 2021 production of Good The Play is to be directed by Dominic Cooke with other previously confirmed cast members Fenella Woolgar and Elliot Levey. The production also features designs by Vicki Mortimer, sound design by Paul Arditti, lighting design by Paule Constable, and musical direction by Nigel Lilley.

When will Good David Tennant play tickets go back on sale?

Tickets for Good at the Harold Pinter Theatre will go on sale on Monday, 12 October 2020 for the 2021 run. Current ticketholders to the autumn 2020 Playhouse Theatre run will be contacted by their point of sale beforehand in order to arrange seats for the newly rescheduled run.