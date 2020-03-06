Hello Dolly! full cast announcement sees Tyrone Huntley join Imelda Staunton Mar 6, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The West End revival of Hello Dolly! which will open at London’s Adelphi Theatre this summer has just announced its full cast including Tyrone Huntley and Clare Halse who will be joining the previously announced Imelda Staunton. The upcoming revival is set to open in the West End for a limited season with performances beginning from 11 August 2020. London Hello Dolly! tickets are on sale now so be sure to books yours whilst there’s still good availability.

Tyrone Huntley and Clare Halse join Hello Dolly!

The full cast of Hello Dolly!

Joining Imelda Staunton, Andy Nyman and Jenna Russell who had already been announced will be Tyrone Huntley in the role of Barnaby Tucker. Huntley was in the original West End casts of The Book of Mormon and Dreamgirls. He was nominated for an Olivier Award for his role as Judas in the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s production of Jesus Christ Superstar. Huntley also recently directed the revival of Ain’t Misbehavin’.

The cast will also feature Clare Halse who will play Minnie Fay. Halse’s theatre credits include Broadway’s 42nd Street and the West End’s Gypsy. Also joining the cast will be Harry Hepple as Cornelius Hackl. Hepple was previously in Follies at London’s National Theatre.

Completing the cast will be Craig Armstrong, Gemma Atkins, Jenni Bowden, Alan Bradshaw, Natalie Chua, Joshua Clemetson, Brendan Cull, Bessy Ewa, Isaac Gryn, Ashlee Irish, Jodie Jacobs, Paul Kemble, Emily Langham, Amira Matthews, Sarah Marie Maxwell, Laura Medforth, Matt Overfield, Angelo Paragoso, Tom Partridge, Wendy Lee Purdy, Edwin Ray, Phil Snowden, Bree Smith, Christine Tucker, Gavin Wilkinson and Liam Wrate.

Dominic Cooke will direct the production. Hello Dolly! has music and lyrics by Jerry Herman and a book by Michael Stewart. The rest of the creative team is yet to be announced.

What is Hello Dolly! about?

This musical is all about socialite and skilled matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi who travels to Yonkers, New York City with a mission to find stingy, semi-millionaire Horace Vandergelder the perfect match. What Dolly isn’t expecting is for this to be her most difficult job yet! This all changes when Dolly decides that in fact, she needs to make the perfect match for herself.

West End Hello Dolly! tickets are now booking!

The anticipated revival of the classic Hello Dolly! has had the West End eagerly awaiting this full casting announcement and now the wait for those first previews this summer begins. Tickets for Hello Dolly! are expected to book up quickly so be sure to act fast and secure yours now.