Jamie Lloyd's A Doll's House with Jessica Chastain and The Seagull with Emilia to be rescheduled May 28, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Set to take the West End by storm backed by the star power of Jessica Chastain (It Chapter Two) and Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones, Terminator Genisys), Jamie Lloyd's two star-studded productions The Seagull and A Doll's House will now be rescheduled to run at London's Playhouse Theatre at a later date. Ticketholders will be contacted by their point of sale regarding refunds.

Jessica Chastain and Emilia Clarke will be back and on the Playhouse Theatre stage perhaps sooner than you think!

The Seagull and A Doll's House at the Playhouse Theatre to be rescheduled

They were set to be two of the biggest West End productions of the year. Now it has been announced that Jamie Lloyd's highly anticipated productions of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull and Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House will be rescheduled with specific dates yet to be determined.

The Seagull was adapted by Anya Reiss and was set to star Emilia Clarke whilst A Doll's House was adapted by Frank McGuiness and set to star Jessica Chastain.

The two productions were to run after the critically acclaimed Playhouse Theatre run of Cyrano de Bergerac, which was freely adapted by Martin Crimp from Edmond Rostand's original 1897 piece and starred X-Men star James McAvoy. Featuring a rap battle and minimalist stage design, Cyrano de Bergerac recently earned an Ian Charleson Award nomination for Eben Figueiredo's brilliant performance as Christian.

Jamie Lloyd confirms Emilia Clarke and Jessica Chastain will return for rescheduled runs

Rescheduled dates as well as full cast lists for The Seagull and A Doll's House will likely be announced in a few months. Ticketholders to the cancelled runs need not contact their point of sale, as they will be contacted directly in the coming weeks.

West End producer Jamie Lloyd said: "This is, of course, an incredibly challenging time for everyone, but we are looking forward to presenting our season to audiences in the future. I'm thrilled that Emilia Clarke and Jessica Chastain will lead The Seagull and A Doll's House as soon as we can get back into the theatre."

A Doll's House and The Seagull Playhouse Theatre creative team

A Doll's House features composition and sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, and design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark.

The Seagull features composition and sound design by George Dennis, costume supervision by Anna Josephs, design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jackie Shemesh, props supervision by Fahmida Bakht, associate direction by Jonathan Glew, associate design by Rachel Wingate, and casting direction by Stuart Burt CDG.