& Juliet and SIX stars join us for Week 9 of Lockdown Theatre [Direct] May 26, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Lockdown Theatre [Direct] continues another week; keeping us entertained and united as many of us continue to stay at home. Once again, we must extend a huge thank you to all the wonderful UK and West End theatre performers that share their time and talents with us. For week 9 we are starting with a Lockdown Takeover and finishing with an LTD Friday Night Live; and a Coffee With Q&A sandwiched in the middle. Read below to see this week’s schedule and who’s on the lineup.

Week 9 of Lockdown Theatre [Direct]

Lockdown Takeover: Kieran Lai – Wednesday 27 May, All Day

& Juliet star Kieran Lai will be taking over our Instagram this Wednesday to show us what he’s been getting up to during lockdown. If you follow Kieran on social media, then you will know he has been showing off his incredible dance moves on TikTok and you can check his account out here and give him a follow! Fans of & Juliet will recognise Kieran as one of the Players (ensemble) and for kicking off the pre-show with his popping moves. You may also recognise Kieran from ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent on which he reached the semi-finals and BBC’s Young Dancer. His other credits include dancing at the London Olympic Welcoming Ceremony 2012 and playing Kurt in the 2013 film All Stars.

You can watch Kieran Lai’s Lockdown Takeover on our Instagram page here. To keep up with his takeover then you can turn on story and live notifications, so you are alerted to all updates!

Coffee With Jodie Steele – Thursday 28 May @ 7pm

This week’s Instagram Live Q&A will be on Thursday evening which may be too late to have a Coffee With so instead we’ll call it Cocktails With. This week’s Q&A will have Jodie Steele go live on our account to answer all your questions and queries. Jodie’s most recent role is Katherine Howard in Six the Musical UK Tour. Her previous theatre credits include Sherrie in Rock of Ages (UK Tour), Heather Chandler in Heathers the Musical (West End/Other Palace) and Elphaba in Wicked (UK and International Tour). Make sure you tune in at 7pm this Thursday and have your questions and beverage of your choice read for Jodie’s Live Q&A.

LTD Friday Night Live: Maiya Quansah-Breed – Friday 29 May @ 7pm

LTD Friday Night Live is the perfect way to see the week out and gives you the chance to see a whole range of performers give a free concert on our Instagram page. This week we are joined by the one and only Maiya Quansah-Breed, who joined Roles We’ll Never Play on their takeover last week. Now we’re spoilt to have her sing some more songs for us. Maiya is most recognisable for playing Catherine Parr in Six the Musical (West End and 2018 UK tour). She was due to star in Cases at The Other Palace but was sadly cancelled due to theatres closing. Maiya trained at Guilford School of Acting. Be sure to tune in for some songs and a chat from Queen Maiya this Friday; you won’t want to miss it!