Cases Other Palace musical tickets on sale now at affordable prices!

The spectacular musical Cases is back onstage boasting a revamped musical score, additional numbers, and a talented new West End cast. The critically acclaimed production is coming straight to The Other Palace in London to play a strictly limited season from 31 March 2020 to 18 April 2020. Due to a limited number of performances, tickets for Cases are expected to sell out quickly. So be sure to purchase your seats now to secure your spot to see this fabulous show in the heart of London.

What is the Cases musical about?

Cases is a fresh musical exploring the achievements, heartaches and sacrifices involved in pursuing a career in the art community where commercial norms clash with underground talent, pressuring them to sell out for the fame: a high price to pay at the expense of creative freedom. Friends come and go. Relationships end. Partnerships change. And ideas are shared. The musical depicts the uphill battle in finding your creative voice, providing a beacon for performers and creatives alike who become starving artists in the hopes of eventually making their big break. But can giving up financial security be such a wise decision?

Featuring of ‘marvellous compositions’ and ‘terrific numbers’ (British Theatre), Cases first premiered in 2017 and is now back for an encore. Don't miss it!

Cases Other Palace cast and creatives

Brand-new songs and a dynamic score are set to be performed by a new West End cast comprised of Adrian Hansel (Hairspray, Fame, Ain’t Misbehavin, Five Guys Named Moe), Andrew Patrick-Walker (Bat Out of Hell, Brooklyn), Oliver Award nominee Maiya Quansah-Breed (SIX), and Sabrina Aloueche (Chess, Starlight Express, Les Miserables, We Will Rock You).

The London musical Cases was created by Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and BRIT School graduated composer and writer Dominic Powell.

About Cases The Musical

Cases premiered in 2017 at the Phoenix Arts Club with a West End and International cast in a production co-produced by Michael Auger of Britain’s Got Talent-winning group Collabro. London audiences can look forward to an unforgettable evening of timeless tunes, unwavering inspiration, and an artistic reawakening of a generation filled to the brim with ambition and endless dreams.