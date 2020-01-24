London Hairspray cast announced including Paul Merton West End debut! Jan 24, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Following the previous announcements that Michael Ball, Lizzie Bea and Marisha Wallace would be starring in the West End revival of Hairspray, we were more than content with that exciting casting news. However, it’s now a new year and the production will be opening before we know it, so of course, the anticipation for further casting increased. Today comes the awaited news and it sees comedian Paul Merton added to the cast list for what will be his West End debut. Read below to see the cast that will open Hairspray at the London Coliseum in April.

Paul Merton joins Michael Ball in Hairspray coming to the London Coliseum

Further West End Hairspray cast announced

Joining the previously announced Michael Ball as Edna, Lizzie Bea as Tracy Turnblad and Marisha Wallace as Motormouth Maybelle is Have I Got News For You panellist Paul Merton who will star opposite Ball as Wilbur Turnblad. The cast will see Rita Simons (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) as Velma Von Tussle and Jonny Amies (Sex Education) as Link Larkin. Also joining Hairspray London is Georgia Anderson as Amber Von Tussle, Kimani Arthur as Little Inez, Dermot Canavan as Wilbur and Imogen Bailey as Shelly.

Completing the cast is Lori Haley Fox, Mari McGinlay, Ashley Samuels, Michael Vinsen, Pearce Barron, Jordan Benjamin, Nicholas Collier, Joel Cooper, Luke George, Christopher Gopaul, Winny Herbert, Chris Howell, Lily Laight, Hannah Grace Lawson, Madeleine Lawton, Holly Liburd, Will Luckett, Mireia Mambo, Kody Mortimer, Robyn Rose, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Kibong Tanji, Amy West and Natalie Woods.

Hairspray creative team

Hairspray London will be directed by Jack O’Brien, with a book from Mark O’Donnell and Thomas Meehan. The music is by Marc Shaiman and the lyrics are by Shaiman and Scott Wittman. There is also choreography by Jerry Mitchell, costumes by William Ivey Long, set design by David Rockwell and casting by Jill Green.

What is Hairspray about?

Based on the 1988 film of the same name, the story is set in Baltimore in the year 1962. ‘Welcome to the 60’s’ welcomes us to a time of big hair and segregation. Follow Tracy Turnblad who is a big girl with big hair and even bigger dreams! All she wants is to be a part of her favourite local TV show, where she can sing, dance and hopefully win the heart of heartthrob Link Larkin too. Tracy’s dreams soon evolve after a trip to detention when she realises what she wants most is to make a change. She dreams of bringing everyone together, no matter their race, size or hairdo, and she’s willing to shake things up to achieve this!

West End Hairspray musical tickets on sale now!

A Hairspray revival in London and a cast this good? Get your dancing shoes on and be sure to book your Hairspray tickets whilst availability lasts. The musical begins performances at the London Coliseum from 23 April for 18-weeks only. Hurry! Tickets for Hairspray are selling fast!

🎫 Book your London Hairspray tickets here.