London Hairspray tickets 2021 now on sale!

The show is now rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

After recently announcing that the show would go on in 2021 and after opening up an exclusive one-month priority booking period for ticketholders looking to exchange for new dates, the show is now back on general sale.

Hairspray returns to the West End next Spring.



Michael Ball confirmed to return to his Olivier Award-winning role!

The Hairspray London 2021 cast sees Michael Ball* reprise his role as Edna Turnblad from the 2007-09 Shaftesbury Theatre run. He is joined by confirmed co-stars Marisha Wallace (Waitress) as Motormouth, Lizzie Bea (Kinky Boots) as Tracy Turnblad, Rita Simons as Velma Von Tussle, Paul Merton in his West End musical theatre debut as Wilbur Turnblad, Mari McGinlay as Penny Pingleton, Ashley Samuels as Seaweed J Stubbs, Kimani Arthur as Little Inez, Michael Vinsen as Corny Collins, Georgia Anderson as Amber Von Tussle, Dermot Canavan as Male Authority Figure and Wilbur Cover, Lori Haley Fox as Female Authority Figure, and Jonny Amies as Link Larkin.

