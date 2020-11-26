London Theatres can open after Tier 2 is confirmed Nov 26, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The UK government have begun announcing the tier system today and London has been confirmed as Tier 2. This confirms that December shows can go ahead including the reopening of West End favourites Six and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and the Christmas season which includes A Christmas Carol and Death Drop.

The government has announced that London will be placed in Tier 2 when the current nationwide lockdown comes to an end on 2 December. This means that theatres and venues can open in London with social distancing and further COVID-secure guidelines as set out by the government.

What shows will open this December?

A whole array of shows had planned on opening in November before Lockdown 2 was announced. These shows thankfully postponed until December and will be able to open in Tier 2 which will commence following 2 December. Six, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and The Play That Goes Wrong will be reopening next month. Shows that had planned on opening in December include A Christmas Carol, Death Drop, The Comeback, Potted Panto, Roles We’ll Never Play West End and Showstopper! The Improvised Musical.

This is great news for London venues, however, its devastating for those cities in Tier 3 who’s venues will be unable to open as planned. It’s a victory for London theatre, including the West End, that venues can open, and we hope you will join us at the theatre very soon!