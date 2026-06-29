Lyn Gardner's Weekly Picks

David Morrissey, Mary Louise Parker, Rosie Sheehy, and Tom Glynn-Carney star in The Oresteia at the Bridge, a new contemporary version of the Greek tragedy written and directed by Simon Stone. This should be quite something because Stone has already delivered some of the most memorable shows of the last 15 years, including Medea at the Barbican and the astonishing Yerma at the Young Vic with Billie Piper. Aeschylus’ mighty play may have been written two millennia ago, but Stone is likely to make it seem fresh off the page.

Simon Stone’s theatre is always pretty distinctive, but it looks quite tame compared with the work of Japanese theatre-maker Hideki Noda, whose work has included The Bee with Kathryn Hunter and A Night at the Kabuki, which fused Romeo and Juliet with Queen’s A Night at the Opera. At Sadler's Wells this week, Noda and his 25-strong company can be seen in −320°F, a piece inspired by the Faust myth about a man in search of the secret of eternal life.