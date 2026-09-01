Lyn Gardner's Weekly Picks

Mark Rylance is one of the great actors of his generation, and this week there is a chance to see him up close at the 200-seat Marylebone Theatre, where he takes the lead in Tartuffe (Remixed). He will be working alongside the graduate company of Intermission, a pioneering youth theatre of which he has long been a patron, in Darren Raymond’s radical transposition of Moliere’s play to a Black British household in the contemporary UK. Rylance plays the fake holy man in a biting satire in which rhyming couplets meet pathos.

At the Duchess, you can catch Nassim Soleimanpour’s White Rabbit Red Rabbit, which originally premiered in 2011 but which has been seen all over the world, including a stint at @sohoplace. The piece found its form because the playwright was forbidden from leaving his native Iran. The result is a play with no director or set which is designed to be performed by a different actor every night, sight unseen. It is both light-footed and cerebral as it explores language, politics and censorship, and during September some of the performers already announced include Adam Buxton, Christopher Eccleston, Steve Pemberton and Riz Ahmed.