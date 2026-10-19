Lyn Gardner's Weekly Picks
Published on 19 October 2026
The big opening this week is undoubtedly Robert Icke’s take on The Lives of Others, Florian Henckel Von Donnersmarck’s remarkable 2006 movie set in East Berlin in the mid-1980s, when East Germans were still under constant surveillance by the Stasi. Keira Knightley plays actress Christa-Maria, and Luke Thompson is her playwright boyfriend, who both come to the attention of Stasi officer Gerd (Stephen Dillane). He becomes obsessed by them, and soon the boundaries between the observed and the observer start to shift. Icke is the most thoughtful of theatre-makers, and this has all the makings of a major hit and one which asks searching questions about art, empathy and totalitarianism.
For something different, look no further than Ceilidh at Shoreditch Town Hall, a new musical created by Scott Gilmour and Claire McKenzie, AKA Noisemaker, which is inspired by the still prevalent traditional Scottish gatherings featuring country dancing and which is directed by Sam Pinkleton, who is also the director of Oh, Mary! at the Trafalgar Theatre. Arriving in London direct from Alan Cummings’ Pitlochry Theatre, this is likely to be London’s most joyous evening as audiences are invited—but not obliged—to join the dance as the show tells the story of a family who for generations have been the callers, explaining and guiding the dancers through the dances so that everyone can join in. The show had its world premiere in Baltimore, where it proved a hit, so book your spot on the dance floor while you have the chance.
In pre-war Warsaw, the work of the Jewish composer and concert pianist Władysław Szpilman was hugely popular. But then came the war and the Nazi occupation. The Pianist (Park) tells the story of Szpilman using his own music and songs which have been arranged by Simon Lee, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s long-time musical director. Performed by actor-musicians and directed by Thom Southerland, this new musical of Szpilman’s extraordinary survival during the war years is based on his memoir, which became an Oscar-winning movie in 2003.
Ballet meets musical theatre in Little Dancer, the latest from Ragtime creators, Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, which arrives at the Theatre Royal Haymarket next year in a production by that most intelligent of directors, Susan Stroman. It takes its inspiration from Edgar Degas’ famous 1881 modernist sculpture, Little Dancer Aged Fourteen. The model for the sculpture was a young, impoverished ballet student, Marie van Goethem. But she disappeared from history. What happened to her? Flaherty and Ahrens imagine in a show starring New York Ballet star Tiler Peck, Laura Pitt-Pulford and Julian Ovenden.
By Lyn Gardner
Lyn Gardner is an acclaimed theatre journalist and former critic with decades of experience covering British theatre, from off-West End and fringe theatre to major West End productions.