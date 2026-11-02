Lyn Gardner's Weekly Picks

Joe Hill-Gibbins certainly knows how to spice up a classic play and make it seem newly minted, so Julius Caesar in the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse at Shakespeare’s Globe should be worth your time. Not only is it being performed in a candle-lit space which drips atmosphere and intrigue, but it is being performed with a cast of just four actors – Kate Duchene, Caoilfhionn Dunne Dunne, Adam Gillen and **Natey Jones **– all highly distinctive performers, which makes this all the more appealing. Add to that a fast-moving thriller-like play whose political machinations seem very modern, and this should be a sharply instructive evening about political leadership and the manipulation of the people.

Lyndsey Turner is a name to conjure with in theatre circles, most recently directing Ava Pickett’s 1536 in the West End. Want to see what she does next with Greek tragedy? Yep, me too. The fact it is an opera shouldn’t put you off. Some of the UK’s most fabulous directors do their best work in opera. So head to the Coliseum for Iphigenie en Tauride, Gluck’s rarely performed opera about the doomed offspring of a blood-soaked family.