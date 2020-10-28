Magic Goes Wrong officially returns to West End for Christmas with plans for social distancing Oct 28, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Now you see them! The hilarious romp from Mischief Theatre Company is returning to London's West End just in time for the magical Christmas season. What's more, the hit stage play has got a number of new social distancing tricks up its sleeve to help ensure audience members stay safe and secure whilst laughing themselves silly! Magic Goes Wrong officially re-opens at the Vaudeville Theatre on 10 December 2020 with tickets on sale now!

The third Mischief Theatre show to bear the name 'Goes Wrong' is coming to do things right for London's West End this festive season!

Magic Goes Wrong, an evening of grand illusion, back on the London stage this Christmas!

The West End is in desperate need of holiday magic this year and Mischief Theatre is set to deliver! Their critically acclaimed show, Magic Goes Wrong, was met with a fleet of four- and five-star reviews when it premiered last year and is now set to come back to the Vaudeville Theatre in London to play a strictly limited season from 10 December 2020 until 31 January 2021 with social distancing measures in place.

Who is starring in Magic Goes Wrong in London's West End this December?

The cast will star Bryony Corrigan, Dave Hearn, Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, Jonathan Sayer, Nancy Zamit, and Roxy Faridany with the cast completed by Lauren Ingram and Natasha Culley.

Magic Goes Wrong creative team

The show is directed in the West End by Adam Meggido and features designs by Will Bowen, costume designs by Roberto Surace, lighting design by David Howe, sound design by Paul Groothius, and video and projection design by Duncan McLean. The creative team also includes magic consultant Ben Hart, composer Steve Brown, movement director Ali James, resident director Amy Marchant, and associate director Hannah Sharkey.

Magic Goes Wrong now socially distanced

Seating capacity has been sawn in half in accordance with current government guidelines and the COVID-secure venue will be pulling several other measures out of a hat to keep you safe. Ticket buyers will be guaranteed a free ticket exchange or refund in the event of a confirmed performance cancellation and can be sure to book in confidence.

Producer Kenny Wax stated: "We are one of a handful of small / middle scale productions who have low enough running costs to open with a socially distanced audience and even though we are unlikely to make a profit we will be employing over 100 staff across the three productions in London and Bath. We are still taking a significant risk without a government-backed insurance scheme to cover further business cancellation due to COVID '19."

What is Mischief Theatre Company's Magic Goes Wrong about?

The story of Magic Goes Wrong follows a magician named Sophisticato, who is putting on a charity fundraiser for magic disasters in memory of his late father, who had always discouraged his son from performing dangerous magic.

The fundraiser plays host to a series of ridiculous rotating acts, including the mind-reading Mind Mangler who might not be so talented after all alongside tough guy The Blade, who bites off more than he can chew; and lastly a contortionist and her foil: Spitzmaus and Bär.

In true Goes Wrong fashion, the mishaps begin to pile up, but so does their ultimate fundraising goal. Filled with shady magic tricks, miscoordination, language barriers, absentminded performers, and more, this hysterical show is just the ticket to cure all of this year's woes!

Magic Goes Wrong tickets back on sale for the show's triumphant West End return!

Not only is The Play That Goes Wrong back, Magic Goes Wrong is back too now! Having amassed overwhelmingly positive reception upon its release, the show is here to bring you some much-needed, lighthearted humour! Book your tickets to see this funny show in London today to secure the best seats at the Vaudeville Theatre at the best prices before they all disappear!