Mamma Mia! musical FAQ Apr 24, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The seventh longest-running West End show is here to stay after recently extending its booking period until 6 March 2021! Bringing non-stop feel-good energy, Mamma Mia! is just the ticket for a perfect night out in London. Theatres may be closed for now, but the party is set to make a comeback this autumn! Here are the top 15 questions about the Mamma Mia! musical answered.

Mamma Mia! is ABBAsolutely fabulous and the ultimate cure to your summertime sadness this year!

Yes. Mamma Mia! is a jukebox musical featuring a fictional plot. Its soundtrack is packed with Swedish pop group ABBA's greatest hits. All ABBA songs were composed by Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, who together won the Touring Broadway Award in 2003 for Best Musical score for Mamma Mia!.

Mamma Mia! The Musical features a book written by Catherine Johnson, who was also behind the film's screenplay and helped co-write the film's sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. The stage musical features music and lyrics by ABBA members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus.

Set on a sun-drenched island paradise in Greece, the plot of Mamma Mia! follows a gripping story of love, friendship, and identity, cleverly told through the timeless hits of Swedish pop sensation ABBA. An independent hotelier named Donna is getting ready for her daughter Sophie's wedding after enlisting the help of her two old and closest friends.

Meanwhile, Sophie is on a quest to find her real father, and on the eve of her very special day, she secretly invites three men from Sophie's distant romantic past in the hopes that one of them will be her dad to escort her down the aisle.

The smash-hit London production of Mamma Mia! is now playing at the Novello Theatre in the West End.

Mamma Mia! The Musical received its world premiere at the Prince Edward Theatre in London on 6 April 1999. The musical later crossed the pond and opened on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre on 18 October 2001.

Mamma Mia The Musical is kid-friendly but recommended for ages 5 and up. Children under the age of 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.

Mamma Mia! The Musical includes the ABBA songs "Honey, Honey", "Money, Money, Money", "Thank You for the Music", "Mamma Mia", "Chiquitita", "Dancing Queen", "Lay All Your Love on Me", "Super Trouper", "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)", "The Name of the Game", and "Voulez-Vous" in Act I and the songs "Under Attack", "One of Us", "SOS", "Does Your Mother Know", "Knowing Me, Knowing You", "Our Last Summer", "Slipping Through My Fingers", "The Winner Takes It All", "Take a Chance on Me", "I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do", and "I Have a Dream" in Act II.

The Mamma Mia London cast stars Lucy May Baker as Sophie Sheridan, Melissa Nettleford as Ali, Sophie Matthew as Lisa, Kirsty Hoiles as Tanya, Ricky Butt as Rosie, Mazz Murray as Donna Sheridan, Cameron Burt as Sky, Danny Nattrass as Pepper, Taylor Bradshaw as Eddie, Neil Moors as Harry Bright, Stephen Beckett as Bill Austin, Richard Trinder as Sam Carmichael, David O'Mahony as Father Alexander, and Caroline Deverill as Alternate Donna.

The cast is completed by ensemble members Amelia-Rose Fielding, Callum Heinrich, Chloe Ames, Dan O'Brien, Daniel Clift, Frankie Jones, Garrett Tennant, Grace Moorhouse, Harrison Wilde, Jennifer Hepburn, Jodie Nolan, Jonathan Cordin, Lauren Hampton, Megan Speirs, Michael Tyler, Natasha Agnew, Rochelle Sherona, Shailan Gohil, and Simon Willmont.

The Mamma Mia! running time for the London production is approximately 2 hours and 35 minutes including an interval.

London matinee performances of Mamma Mia! begin on Thursdays and Saturdays at 3pm and finish at approximately 5.50pm whilst evening performances from Monday through Saturday begin at 7.45pm and finish at approximately 10pm.

In addition to showing at London's Novello Theatre, Mamma Mia! has also enjoyed a number of international runs.

To date, the show has been seen in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Germany, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Latvia, Lituania, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States.

Yes. The musical premiered in 1999 in London whilst the film starring Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, and Amanda Seyfried was released in 2008.

The Mamma Mia! creative team includes director Phyllida Lloyd, choreographer Anthony Van Laast, production designer Mark Thompson, lighting designer Howard Harrison, sound designer Andrew Bruce, sound designer Bobby Aitken, producers Judy Craymer and Richard East, and musical supervisor Martin Koch. It features a book by Catherine Johnson and music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Kristian Ulvaeus.

There is no official Novello Theatre dress code in place and patrons are recommended to wear smart, comfortable, and casual clothing. Some people choose to wear more formal attire, such as dresses and button-up shirts, whilst others choose to wear jeans and a t-shirt. As long as you're dressed ready to party to the music, you should be fine!

Affordable tickets to see Mamma Mia! in the West End are available through London Theatre Direct from just £18 and up! Try our interactive Mamma Mia! seating plan to find affordable options without sacrificing good views!