Meet the West End Cast of Billy Elliot

The wider cast combines returning and established stars , including Annette McLaughlin as Mrs Wilkinson, Deka Walmsley as Dad, Lesley Joseph as Grandma and original Billy Liam Mower as Older Billy.

Four young actors share the title role: Noah Mannion, Rafferty Smale, Spencer Collins and William Gurney, bringing a mix of emerging and international dance talent.

Billy Elliot returns to London’s West End at the Adelphi Theatre from 12 February to 31 July 2027 , marking its first West End revival in 10 years.

William Gurney (12 years old from Berkshire) is a student at the Sylvia Young Theatre School. He has appeared in the Royal Ballet’s Nutcracker and more recently played Tommy in Matilda the Musical . He has several TV credits including Call The Midwife, Midsummer Murders, Motherland and Silent Witness.

Spencer Collins (13 years old from Los Angeles) is travelling across the seas to the West End! He started dancing at the Los Angeles Ballet School at the age of 5. He is an international Scholar of the Royal Ballet School and has received scholarships across the world.

Rafferty Smale (12 years old from Leigh-on-Sea) also makes his West End debut, through his previous credits include Mamillius in The Winter’s Tale and Fritz in The Nutcracker with the Royal Ballet. He is a ballet solo medallist in the Dance World Cup, both 2023 and 2024.

The titular role is shared by four talented young performers. Noah Mannion (12 years old from Stockport) trains with Stagebox and arrived to the audition in his bare feet with no expectations, yet his natural talent shone through earning him a place in the Billy team.

Billy Elliot The Musical is coming back to London’s West End after 10 years. The legendary musical with music by Elton John, with a touching story following a young boy’s passion for dance is creating a buzz once more, with a fantastic cast made up of old and new faces, experienced and young talent alike. Meet the cast taking over the Adelphi Theatre from 12 February 2027.

Who plays the Dad in Billy Elliot the Musical?

Deka Walmsley also returns to the role of Dad (also known as Jackie Elliot) in Billy Elliot. Jackie is a striking miner struggling to provide for his family. Walmsley was previously a part of the West End cast and made a screen appearance on Billy Elliot the Musical Live. Some of his other credits include Macbeth (National Theatre, UK Tour), Ghosts (Lyric Hammersmith) and Three Girls (BBC).

Who plays the Grandma in Billy Elliot?

The award-winning and Olivier award nominated Lesley Joseph steps into the role of Grandma. Lesley has had a distinguished career in pantomime, appearing in productions across the UK for over forty years. Her other credits include Strictly Come Dancing (BBC), she was the GMTV Glamour Correspondent for three years, Sister Act (West End and UK Tour), The Addams Family Musical (West End and UK Tour), Annie (West End and UK Tour) and much more.

Who plays Tony in Billy Elliot West End?

The older brother to Billy is Tony Elliot, who is also caught up in the miners’ strike alongside his father. Stepping into the role of the fiercely protective big bro is Jack Bandeira. Bandeira has a wide range of TV and film credits including Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Marvel), Black Mirror (Netflix), Lockwood & Co. (Netflix), Silent Witness (BBC), The Witcher, Sex Education (Netflix) and Noughts and Crosses.

Who plays the Mum in Billy Elliot the Musical?

Natasha J Barnes steps into the role of Billy’s deceased mother, who has a strong presence in the story told through Billy’s memories. Some of Barnes previous theatre credits include Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (Aldwych Theatre), Come From Away (UK Tour), Hex (National Theatre), Cinderella (as the titular role at the London Palladium), Fanny Brice in Funny Girl (Menier Chocolate Factory, Savoy Theatre and UK Tour).

Who plays Mr Braithwaite in Billy Elliot?

Adam Crossley adds comic relief to Billy Elliot the Musical, as the pianist called Mr Braithwaite in the ballet studio. Some of his credits include School of Rock (International Tour), Munchkin dancer in Wicked and Wicked: For Good (Universal), dancer in Snow White (Disney), dancer and aerialist in Wonka (Warner Brothers) and much more.

**Who plays George in Billy Elliot West End? **

Playing Billy’s boxing teacher, George, is Mark Peace. Some of his previous credits include Groundhog Day (Old Vic), Les Miserables (Sondheim Theatre), Del Boy in Only Fools and Horses The Musical (Theatre Royal Haymarket).

**Who plays Older Billy in Billy Elliot? **

Liam Mower returns to the role of Billy Elliot, but this time looking a little older and wiser since his West End debut as one of the original West End Billy Elliots. Since then he has trained at The Royal Ballet School and Rambert School of Ballet and Contemporary Dance. His credits include The Prince in Swan Lake, Edward in Edward Scissorhands, Angelo in The Car Man, Angel in Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella and Mr Mistoffelees in Cats The Musical (international tour).

Who are the ballet girls in the West End revival of Billy Elliot?

Completing the class of ballet girls alongside Billy Elliot are the ballet girls, made up of a young and talented cast including Vivien Abreu, Ivy-Rae Battams, Chloe Boyle, Mikeila Buljan-Bakotic, Rose Butler, Ella Collins, Willow Crabtree, Amari Dumbuya, Ava Evans, Daisy-Mae Ford, Kyla Fowles, Lux Hardy, Marian Nguema Ndjondjo, Zizha Nguema Ndjondjo, Jessica Pipe, Eva Ramtohul, Mia Raggio and Anabelle Tran.

**Who is in the West End ensemble of Billy Elliot the Musical? **

Joining the company are Tanesha Aba, Marc Akinfolarin, Natasha J Barnes, Robbie Boyle, Lydia Bradd, Jack Bromage, Jennifer Caldwell, Alex Christian, Adam Crossley, Natalie Durkin, Nathan Elwick, Ian Gareth-Jones, Shirley Jameson, Jenny Legg, Jay Luca Allan, Charlie R Miller, Lewis Mortier, Perry O’Dea, Matt Overfield, Mark Pearce, Aidan Stuart and Lucy Warway.

Billy Elliot FAQs

Where is Billy Elliot playing in London?

Billy Elliot is playing at the Adelphi Theatre in London’s West End.

When is Billy Elliot back in the West End?

Billy Elliot the Musical returns to the West End 12th February for a limited run until 31st July 2027.

Where can I get tickets to see Billy Elliot in the West End?

You can get your official Billy Elliot tickets from our webpage, check out availability here.