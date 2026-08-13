Meet the Cast of RENT in London: West End Cast 2026

The new RENT West End production arrives in London this autumn. If you're looking for RENT West End tickets, you can check performance dates and availability before getting to know the cast below.

The RENT West End cast brings together established musical theatre performers, rising stars and screen talent for Jonathan Larson's 30th anniversary production. Led by Gaten Matarazzo as Mark Cohen, the cast includes Travis Ross as Roger, Bella Brown as Mimi, Billy Nevers as Collins, Lazy Violet as Maureen, Danielle Fiamanya as Joanne, Jeevan Braich as Angel and Joaquin Pedro Valdes as Benny.

Find out more about the Rent London Cast

Here's everything you need to know about the RENT London cast, including the actors playing the show's central characters and some of their best-known previous theatre and screen credits.

Gaten Matarazzo as Mark Cohen

Gaten Matarazzo takes on the role of Mark Cohen in RENT, making his West End debut in the production. Matarazzo is best known internationally for playing Dustin Henderson in Netflix's Stranger Things, but his career began on stage. He made his Broadway debut as Benji in Priscilla Queen of the Desert at just nine years old before appearing in productions including Godspell and the 2014 Broadway revival of Les Misérables, in which he played Gavroche. He also performed the role during the show's 25th Anniversary North American tour.

His musical theatre credits have continued to include Dear Evan Hansen, Sweeney Todd and Parade, making his casting as Mark a return to the stage as well as his first West End production. Away from theatre, Matarazzo has continued to work across film and television, including the Disney+ animated series LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy and its sequel, as well as the film Pizza Movie, on which he also served as an executive producer.

Travis Ross as Roger Davis

Travis Ross plays Roger Davis, the musician and songwriter at the centre of RENT's group of friends. A British actor working across stage, television and audio, Ross has built an eclectic theatre career. His credits include Rebecca Frecknall's acclaimed production of Cabaret at the Playhouse Theatre, where he played Bobby and understudied the Emcee, as well as West Side Story, 42 Balloons and Cake.

His screen work includes a role in ITV's long-running detective drama Vera, while he will also appear alongside Hugh Laurie, Thandiwe Newton and Gina McKee in Apple TV+'s upcoming series The Wanted Man. Ross now joins the RENT London cast as Roger for the musical's 30th anniversary revival.

Bella Brown as Mimi Marquez

Bella Brown plays Mimi Marquez in RENT, following a series of acclaimed musical theatre appearances in London and beyond. Brown recently appeared as Rapunzel in Into the Woods at the Bridge Theatre and previously performed in Jamie Lloyd's acclaimed Evita at the London Palladium. In Evita, she was cast as The Mistress and Alternate Eva Perón, performing the title role in scheduled performances alongside Rachel Zegler.

Her other theatre credits include Hadestown at the Lyric Theatre, where she played a Fate and understudied Eurydice, Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends at the Gielgud Theatre, and Rock Follies at Chichester Festival Theatre.

She has also appeared on screen in Girl Group, directed by Rebel Wilson, and has worked on new musical theatre projects including The Sun Queen. Brown brings a strong musical theatre background to the role of Mimi, one of the central characters in the RENT cast.