Meet the Cast of RENT in London: West End Cast 2026
Published on 13 August 2026
Summary
- Gaten Matarazzo leads the RENT West End cast as Mark Cohen, making his West End debut.
- The RENT London cast also includes Travis Ross, Bella Brown, Billy Nevers, Lazy Violet, Danielle Fiamanya, Jeevan Braich and Joaquin Pedro Valdes.
- Discover where you've seen the RENT cast before, from Stranger Things and Evita to Hamilton, & Juliet, Death Note and Starlight Express.
- The 30th anniversary production of RENT returns to London's West End this autumn
The new RENT West End production arrives in London this autumn. If you're looking for RENT West End tickets, you can check performance dates and availability before getting to know the cast below.
The RENT West End cast brings together established musical theatre performers, rising stars and screen talent for Jonathan Larson's 30th anniversary production. Led by Gaten Matarazzo as Mark Cohen, the cast includes Travis Ross as Roger, Bella Brown as Mimi, Billy Nevers as Collins, Lazy Violet as Maureen, Danielle Fiamanya as Joanne, Jeevan Braich as Angel and Joaquin Pedro Valdes as Benny.
Find out more about the Rent London Cast
Here's everything you need to know about the RENT London cast, including the actors playing the show's central characters and some of their best-known previous theatre and screen credits.
Gaten Matarazzo as Mark Cohen
Gaten Matarazzo takes on the role of Mark Cohen in RENT, making his West End debut in the production. Matarazzo is best known internationally for playing Dustin Henderson in Netflix's Stranger Things, but his career began on stage. He made his Broadway debut as Benji in Priscilla Queen of the Desert at just nine years old before appearing in productions including Godspell and the 2014 Broadway revival of Les Misérables, in which he played Gavroche. He also performed the role during the show's 25th Anniversary North American tour.
His musical theatre credits have continued to include Dear Evan Hansen, Sweeney Todd and Parade, making his casting as Mark a return to the stage as well as his first West End production. Away from theatre, Matarazzo has continued to work across film and television, including the Disney+ animated series LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy and its sequel, as well as the film Pizza Movie, on which he also served as an executive producer.
Travis Ross as Roger Davis
Travis Ross plays Roger Davis, the musician and songwriter at the centre of RENT's group of friends. A British actor working across stage, television and audio, Ross has built an eclectic theatre career. His credits include Rebecca Frecknall's acclaimed production of Cabaret at the Playhouse Theatre, where he played Bobby and understudied the Emcee, as well as West Side Story, 42 Balloons and Cake.
His screen work includes a role in ITV's long-running detective drama Vera, while he will also appear alongside Hugh Laurie, Thandiwe Newton and Gina McKee in Apple TV+'s upcoming series The Wanted Man. Ross now joins the RENT London cast as Roger for the musical's 30th anniversary revival.
Bella Brown as Mimi Marquez
Bella Brown plays Mimi Marquez in RENT, following a series of acclaimed musical theatre appearances in London and beyond. Brown recently appeared as Rapunzel in Into the Woods at the Bridge Theatre and previously performed in Jamie Lloyd's acclaimed Evita at the London Palladium. In Evita, she was cast as The Mistress and Alternate Eva Perón, performing the title role in scheduled performances alongside Rachel Zegler.
Her other theatre credits include Hadestown at the Lyric Theatre, where she played a Fate and understudied Eurydice, Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends at the Gielgud Theatre, and Rock Follies at Chichester Festival Theatre.
She has also appeared on screen in Girl Group, directed by Rebel Wilson, and has worked on new musical theatre projects including The Sun Queen. Brown brings a strong musical theatre background to the role of Mimi, one of the central characters in the RENT cast.
Billy Nevers as Tom Collins
Billy Nevers takes on the role of Tom Collins, having already built an impressive list of West End and UK theatre credits. His previous roles include Aaron Burr in the Hamilton tour, Fred in Groundhog Day at The Old Vic, Francois in & Juliet and Alternate Judas/Simon in Jesus Christ Superstar. He has also appeared in the original UK and Ireland tour of Hamilton and productions including Legally Blonde at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.
Nevers was nominated for a Black British Theatre Award for Outstanding Performance in a Musical for his work in Legally Blonde, and he hosted the 2023 WhatsOnStage Awards at the Prince of Wales Theatre.
Lazy Violet as Maureen Johnson
Lazy Violet makes their West End debut as Maureen Johnson in RENT. An emerging alternative pop artist, Lazy Violet is known for a powerful vocal style and energetic live performances, with music influenced by artists including Paramore, Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan. After performing at London Pride in 2025, Lazy Violet now makes the move to the West End stage for the first time in the 30th anniversary production of RENT. Their casting brings a contemporary alternative-pop voice to one of musical theatre's most distinctive characters.
Danielle Fiamanya as Joanne Jefferson
Danielle Fiamanya plays Joanne Jefferson in the RENT West End cast. A graduate of the Guildford School of Acting, Fiamanya has appeared extensively across stage and screen. Her theatre credits include The Color Purple, for which she won The Stage Debut Award for Best Actress in a Musical, as well as Brigadoon, Otherland, The Secret Life of Bees, Macbeth, Mandela, Frozen and & Juliet.
Her screen credits include Netflix's The Crown, Paramount+'s Halo and the BBC production Counsels. Her role as Joanne sees her join a cast that combines performers from some of London's biggest recent musical theatre productions with exciting new talent.
Jeevan Braich as Angel Schunard
Jeevan Braich plays Angel Schunard in RENT, following an award-winning professional debut in the West End. Braich made his professional stage debut as Rusty in Starlight Express, a role that earned him both the Stage Debut Award for Best Performer in a Musical and the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Professional Debut.
A graduate of the Royal Birmingham Junior Conservatoire, he has also appeared in Cinderella at Norwich Theatre Royal and taken part in workshops for new musicals including Mona Loser, The Sun Queen and Peter Pan. His casting as Angel marks his return to the West End following his acclaimed debut in Starlight Express.
Joaquin Pedro Valdes as Benny
Joaquin Pedro Valdes plays Benny in the RENT London cast. A London-based theatre performer and recording artist, Valdes has worked across the West End, major commercial productions and leading UK theatres. His recent credits include Herakles in The Frogs at Southwark Playhouse and Prince Chadley in Cinderella at the Rose Theatre.
His previous roles include Light Yagami in Death Note: The Musical in Concert at the London Palladium and Lyric Theatre, Luke Castellan/Ares in The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, Dominique in The Baker's Wife, John Manjiro in Pacific Overtures and Ram Sweeney in Heathers the Musical. Valdes has also appeared in productions of Disney's The Lion King, The King and I and Miss Saigon, as well as the original London cast recording of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.
Meet the RENT cast in London
From Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo making his West End debut to Bella Brown following her appearances as Alternate Eva in Evita, the RENT cast brings together performers with backgrounds spanning the West End, Broadway, television, film and contemporary music.
With the production marking the 30th anniversary of Jonathan Larson's musical, the cast will bring a new generation of performers to these much-loved roles.
RENT West End Cast FAQs
Who is Gaten Matarazzo playing in RENT?
Gaten Matarazzo plays Mark Cohen in the 2026 West End production of RENT. The role marks his West End debut.
Who plays Mimi in RENT in London?
Bella Brown plays Mimi Marquez in the 2026 RENT West End cast. Her previous credits include Jamie Lloyd's Evita at the London Palladium, where she was Alternate Eva Perón, as well as Into the Woods and Hadestown.
Who plays Angel in RENT?
Jeevan Braich plays Angel Schunard. He made his professional debut as Rusty in Starlight Express, winning both the Stage Debut Award for Best Performer in a Musical and the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Professional Debut.
Which RENT cast members have appeared in Hamilton?
Billy Nevers has played Aaron Burr in Hamilton and also appeared in the original UK and Ireland tour. Joaquin Pedro Valdes has also appeared in a number of major musical theatre productions, including The Lightning Thief, Heathers and The Lion King.
Which RENT cast member was in Evita?
Bella Brown appeared in Jamie Lloyd's Evita at the London Palladium as The Mistress and Alternate Eva Perón, performing as Eva alongside Rachel Zegler.
Which RENT cast members are making their West End debuts?
Gaten Matarazzo makes his West End debut as Mark, while Lazy Violet also makes their West End debut as Maureen.
What are the main songs in RENT the musical?
Read our RENT songs guide to get the full lowdown.
RENT plays at the Duke of York's Theatre from 26 September 2026 to 27 March 2027. Book your tickets today.
By Hay Brunsdon
I've over 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.