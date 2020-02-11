Mischief Theatre’s Magic Goes Wrong announces new West End cast

Magic Goes Wrong announces new West End cast

In the role of Sophisticato from 31 March until 31 May will be Laurence Pears, in the role of Spitzmaus from 31 March will be Lauren Ingram, in the role of Mickey from 5 April will be Sydney K Smith, in the role of The Blade from 7 April will be Kazeem Tosin Amore, in the role of Bear from 7 April will be Laura Kirman, in the role of Mind Mangler from 5 May will be Harry Kershaw and in the role of Sophisticato from 2 June will be Tom Babbage.

The company will be completed by Saskia Vaigncourt-Strallen and Christian James. Additional casting is to be announced.

Magic Goes Wrong creative team

The production is directed by Adam Meggido, along with Ali James as movement director, Hannah Sharkey as associate director and Amy Marchant as resident director. The show has a design team made up by Will Bowen as designer, Robert Surace as costume designer, David Howe as lighting designer, Paul Groothius as sound designer, and Duncan McLean as video and projection designer.

What is Magic Goes Wrong?

Magic Goes Wrong was written by Mischief Theatre in association with the famous magic duo Penn & Teller. The pair contributed ideas and were heavily involved throughout the rehearsal process. The show follows the classic formula of the company’s “Goes Wrong” style and sees the show spiral into mayhem. A group of unlucky magicians attempt to raise money via a charity gala, but their magic acts result in a lot more accidents than it does cash for their fundraiser.

Magic Goes Wrong London tickets now booking until 30 August!

Tickets for Magic Goes Wrong guarantee that you’ll be in for a night of side-splitting laughter! Book now to secure the best available seats and catch this incredible group of performers lining up to make things go wrong for your entertainment!

