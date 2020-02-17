Menu
Plays The Comedy About a Bank Robbery
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    The Comedy About a Bank Robbery Tickets at the Criterion Theatre, London

    The Comedy About a Bank Robbery

    Mischief Theatre presents another hilarious comedy of errors: The Comedy About a Bank Robbery in London's West End.

    1279 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    Children under 5 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2hr 20min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    Booking until 3 May 2020.
    Content
    Please note that this play contains mild language and sexual innuendos. Recommended for ages 10 and above.

    The Comedy About a Bank Robbery Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (1279 customer reviews)

    Peter D Hall

    20 hours ago

    Evry bit as funny as the two other productions by mischief theatre company that I hve seen over the past year. Namely "The Play Taht Goes Wfrong" & "Magic Goes Wrong" If you fancy a really good time I thoroughly recommend this to anyone.

    ROB EDEN

    21 hours ago

    Absolutely fantastic x we attended with our 11 year and 15 year old and we all laughed so much. ??

    Next Available Performances of The Comedy About a Bank Robbery

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    February 2020 March 2020 April 2020 May 2020

    The Comedy About a Bank Robbery news

    The Comedy About A Bank Robbery to end its West End run after 4 years 24/1/2020, 12pm
    New cast announced for West End’s The Comedy About A Bank Robbery 18/6/2019, 10.02am
    Mischief Theatre’s Comedy About a Bank Robbery extends in the West End at the Criterion Theatre 2/4/2019, 2.55pm
    West End extension and new cast announced for Mischief Theatre’s The Comedy About a Bank Robbery 26/11/2018, 1.39pm

    Tags:

    PlayComedyFamily FriendlyHalf TermBest Of BritishHen NightMatinee SaturdayMatinee SundaysSunday PerfomancesValentine's DayEasterMischief Theatre

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies