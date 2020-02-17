Book now for The Comedy About a Bank Robbery tickets at the West End's Criterion Theatre!

The Comedy About a Bank Robbery is presented by Mischief Theatre, the creators of the smash-hit, Olivier Award-winning show The Play That Goes Wrong.

Mischief Theatre is a comedy theatre company first formed in 2008 by a group of graduates and students of The London Academy of Music & Art. Since forming the company, they have created and presented a number of hilarious productions including The Play That Goes Wrong (Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy and Broadway World Theatre Award for Best Play) and Peter Pan Goes Wrong.

One enormous diamond

Eight incompetent crooks

And a snoozing security guard

What could possibly go right?

Book now for the hottest ticket* in town!

It would be criminal to miss it.

*Beware, pickpockets are known to operate in this area!

The Comedy About a Bank Robbery London tickets for the Criterion Theatre run on sale now!