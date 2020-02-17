Menu
The Play That Goes Wrong
    The Play That Goes Wrong Tickets at the Duchess Theatre, London

    The Play That Goes Wrong

    Anything that can go wrong, will go wrong. Bonus: laughter galore.

    3166 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    Children under the age of 5 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2hr 5min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    Booking until 1 November 2020
    Content
    Recommended for ages 8 and above.
    Special notice
    Please note there are no performances on Mondays.

    The Play That Goes Wrong Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (3166 customer reviews)

    Sofia Carvalho

    23 hours ago

    Really fun!

    Jody Howitt-Page

    23 hours ago

    Very funny and worth the money. Could see the stage clearly and enjoyed every moment.

    Next Available Performances of The Play That Goes Wrong

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    The Play That Goes Wrong news

    New West End cast announced for Mischief Theatre’s The Play That Goes Wrong 16/10/2019, 5.20pm
    London Theatre Review: The Play That Goes Wrong (5 Year Anniversary) 11/9/2019, 4.30pm
    Top 10 Fun Facts about The Play That Goes Wrong 29/4/2019, 9am
    TV series announced for Mischief Theatre’s The Play That Goes Wrong 22/2/2019, 2.25pm

