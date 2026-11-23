Discover the best musicals and plays to enjoy after a visit to the London Christmas market and make your festive day out even more magical with top theatre picks.

London at Christmas sparkles like nowhere else. Twinkling lights, wooden stalls, seasonal flavours, and cosy corners bring the festive season to life. With so many London Christmas markets to explore, this guide selects top standouts, from the biggest and most iconic to intimate, quirky gems. Each market is paired with the perfect West End show, creating an easy, complete festive day or night out full of atmosphere, magic, and seasonal cheer.

Top London Christmas Markets to Visit

London is packed with festive charm in 2026, from grand, spectacular markets to hidden gems. This definitive list of the best Christmas markets London offers ensures visitors can enjoy the full seasonal experience, blending festive stalls, seasonal flavours, and twinkling lights with the perfect West End show nearby.

1. Hyde Park Winter Wonderland

Winter Wonderland is London’s largest and most famous festive event. Glowing lights, funfair rides, an ice rink, a Bavarian village, and rows of wooden chalets selling gifts and treats create an electric, family-friendly atmosphere. Music, colour, and festive cheer sweep visitors along, making every corner magical. Pair with Wicked whose spectacle and magic match the energy of this iconic market.

2. Southbank Winter Market

Set along the Thames, Southbank Winter Market offers cosy wooden stalls, mulled wine, street food, and small makers. Twinkling lights reflect on the river as musicians perform, creating a calm, romantic atmosphere. Ideal for a slower seasonal stroll. Pair with shows nearby; Witness for the Prosecution, Cabaret is just over the bridge or maybe take in a show at the National Theatre; anyone for The Jungle Book?

3. Christmas in Leicester Square

Leicester Square’s festive market buzzes with energy. Charming stalls, an ice rink, live performers, and Santa’s grotto make it lively from day to night. Locals and tourists flock for food, crafts, and entertainment. Pair with the nearby The Book of Mormon, Magic Mike Live or Christmas Carol Goes Wrong to match the high-energy, fun-filled spirit.

4. Covent Garden Christmas Village

Covent Garden dazzles with its giant tree, glowing decorations, snow moments, and festive performers. The piazza feels traditional yet theatrical, offering photo-ready spots and seasonal shopping. Its nostalgic, classic Christmas atmosphere is perfect for families and couples alike. Pair with Nutcracker at the London Coliseum, Disney’s The Lion King or Operation Mincemeant.