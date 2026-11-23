London Christmas Markets and Nearby Theatre Shows to See This Festive Season
Published on 23 November 2026
Discover the best musicals and plays to enjoy after a visit to the London Christmas market and make your festive day out even more magical with top theatre picks.
London at Christmas sparkles like nowhere else. Twinkling lights, wooden stalls, seasonal flavours, and cosy corners bring the festive season to life. With so many London Christmas markets to explore, this guide selects top standouts, from the biggest and most iconic to intimate, quirky gems. Each market is paired with the perfect West End show, creating an easy, complete festive day or night out full of atmosphere, magic, and seasonal cheer.
Top London Christmas Markets to Visit
London is packed with festive charm in 2026, from grand, spectacular markets to hidden gems. This definitive list of the best Christmas markets London offers ensures visitors can enjoy the full seasonal experience, blending festive stalls, seasonal flavours, and twinkling lights with the perfect West End show nearby.
1. Hyde Park Winter Wonderland
Winter Wonderland is London’s largest and most famous festive event. Glowing lights, funfair rides, an ice rink, a Bavarian village, and rows of wooden chalets selling gifts and treats create an electric, family-friendly atmosphere. Music, colour, and festive cheer sweep visitors along, making every corner magical. Pair with Wicked whose spectacle and magic match the energy of this iconic market.
2. Southbank Winter Market
Set along the Thames, Southbank Winter Market offers cosy wooden stalls, mulled wine, street food, and small makers. Twinkling lights reflect on the river as musicians perform, creating a calm, romantic atmosphere. Ideal for a slower seasonal stroll. Pair with shows nearby; Witness for the Prosecution, Cabaret is just over the bridge or maybe take in a show at the National Theatre; anyone for The Jungle Book?
3. Christmas in Leicester Square
Leicester Square’s festive market buzzes with energy. Charming stalls, an ice rink, live performers, and Santa’s grotto make it lively from day to night. Locals and tourists flock for food, crafts, and entertainment. Pair with the nearby The Book of Mormon, Magic Mike Live or Christmas Carol Goes Wrong to match the high-energy, fun-filled spirit.
4. Covent Garden Christmas Village
Covent Garden dazzles with its giant tree, glowing decorations, snow moments, and festive performers. The piazza feels traditional yet theatrical, offering photo-ready spots and seasonal shopping. Its nostalgic, classic Christmas atmosphere is perfect for families and couples alike. Pair with Nutcracker at the London Coliseum, Disney’s The Lion King or Operation Mincemeant.
5. Winter by the River (London Bridge City)
Set along the Thames with Tower Bridge views, Winter by the River features wooden huts, modern festive styling, and a relaxed, scenic atmosphere. Its photo-ready backdrop and varied food options make it a serene spot after dark. Pair with the nearby Pride at the Bridge Theatre.
6. Kings Cross and Coal Drops Yard Christmas Market
This market impresses with modern installations, boutique stalls, creative food pop-ups, and stylish decorations. Light trails and contemporary design create a festive yet artistic feel. Pair with Harry Potter and the Cursed Child just a few stops away on the Underground, and don’t forget to grab a photo at Platform 9 and ¾ at King’s Cross Station first. Or you could check out Larger Than Life: Starring Wallace and Gromit, Shaun and More at Lightroom instead.
7. Christmas at Borough Market
Borough Market is a foodie paradise. Aromas of spices, warm bakes, artisanal cheeses, and festive treats fill the air. Cosy and bustling, it’s perfect for grazing as you wander. Pair with A Christmas Carol at the Old Vic or Pinocchio at Shakespeare's Globe theatre.
8. Trafalgar Square Christmas Market
Beneath the famous tree, Trafalgar Square hosts traditional stalls, choir performances, and classic decorations. The square radiates festive charm, offering a familiar, central London experience. Pair with Phantom of the Opera tickets or a trip to see the hilarious Oh, Mary!
9. Winter Adventure at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
Winter Adventure brings a fresh, community-led festive feel to east London. Expect a joyful mix of music, food, performance, art and sport, from cycling with Santa and lantern parades to live bands, festive games and creative workshops. It’s ideal for families, friends and anyone looking for an alternative festive outing that still feels celebratory and special. End the evening with ABBA Voyage, an immersive digital concert that brings the pop icons to life in a spectacular, high-energy finale just moments away from the park.
Turning a London Christmas Market Visit into a Full Festive Experience
Whether you prefer grand spectacle, cosy riverside charm, historic streets, or foodie favourites, London has a London Christmas market for every mood. Pairing a festive market with a West End show creates a full seasonal day out. Explore multiple markets during the season and mix iconic destinations with hidden gems. London at Christmas is magical, and this guide makes it easy to plan a festive celebration for families, couples, friends, and groups. Explore more shows this Christmas season.
Christmas Market FAQs
What is the best Christmas market in London?
One of the best Christmas markets in London is Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park. Its scale, festive rides, ice rink, and Bavarian village create an unforgettable seasonal experience for all ages.
What is the most famous Christmas street in London?
Oxford Street and Regent Street are London’s most famous Christmas streets, with twinkling lights, festive window displays, and bustling shops drawing visitors from across the city.
What is the most Christmassy place in London?
Covent Garden is one of the most Christmassy places in London, with its giant tree, seasonal performances, glowing decorations, and traditional festive charm creating a magical holiday atmosphere
By Hay Brunsdon
I started working in the West End theatre industry in 2012 and have over 15 years of writing and editorial experience. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.