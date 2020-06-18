Nanny Bill's chosen as official food partner for The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water

Get your movie fix at The Drive In with a big, fat, juicy burger and mouth-watering chips from Nanny Bill's.

Nanny Bill's partners up with London's Drive In cinema at Troubadour Meridian Water!

What started in 2015 as a street food truck in homage to the owners' Grandma Bill and her cage from the 1970s and 90s has quickly become a growing restaurant chain and catering service. Nanny Bill's now has a handful of restaurants across London, including their first permanent location outside the national stadium in Boxpark Wembley, under the eye in London's Southbank, and under the Shard at Vinegar Yard.

Nanny Bill's is also no stranger to partnering up with other businesses and is known for collaborating with The Crystal Maze Experience, Houghton Festival, Underbelly Festival, Night Tales, Little Feast, Lock Tavern, and the John Lewis rooftop.

They have also worked some major world brands, including Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, Dr Martens, Barbour, Levi's, Red Bull, E4, Warner Bros, and Timberland.

2 new shows announced for The Drive In London cinema!

The hit podcast series The Receipts Podcast hosted by Audrey "Ghana's Finest", Tolly T, and Mamacita Milena Sanchez has announced a new live drive-in show, set to run at the venue on 20 July 2020 at 7.30pm. Tickets for the show have completely SOLD OUT within just 24 hours of going on sale! Proceeds for the show will be donated to organisations supporting Black Lives Matter.

Also added to the roster is the live-action adaptation of Beatrix Potter's Peter Rabbit (2018), which features the voices of James Corden, Margot Robbie, Sia, Daisy Ridley, Elizabeth Debicki, and more! Fun for the whole family, this children's flick will be showing on the big screen at The Drive In on 4 July 2020 at 4.15pm as part of the venue's grand opening as well as on 17 July 2020 at 2pm. Don't miss it!