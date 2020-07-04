The Drive In presents Peter Rabbit (2018) in London 2 showings only!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car from only £42 per vehicle! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s while enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book tickets to Peter Rabbit today!

Beatrix Potter's beloved and rebellious, furry critter gets a 21st-century update in this hit 2018 live-action/CGI comedy film. Watch as the popular children's character Peter Rabbit springs to life as he bands together with other rabbits to steal some vegetables from McGregor's garden.

Major Hollywood stars from Daisy Ridley (Cottontail Rabbit), Sia (Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle), and Margot Robbie (Flopsy Rabbit) to James Corden (Peter Rabbit) and Elizabeth Debicki (Mopsy Rabbit) lend their voices to the film, breathing a whole new life into your favourite Peter Rabbit characters.

Also starring in the film are Domhnall Gleeson as Thomas McGregor, Rose Byrne as Bea (who also provides the voice for Jemima Puddle-Duck), Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Harrods General Manager, and Felix Williamson as Derek.

The film was a major critical success, raking in $351.3 million at the box office on a $50 million budget.

The Drive In is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio). Information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the venue's mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by a team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart for optimal social distancing, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and there will extra measures in place to ensure all drive-in cinema shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

There's no doubt that the hottest tickets of the summer are Drive In tickets to see an A-list cast of stars give a new lease of life to Beatrix Potter's adored Peter Rabbit series. Screening for just two showings only and with limited availability, be sure to catch this spectacular cultural experience this summer that's unlike any experience you've had in London!