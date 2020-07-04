Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

Cinema: Peter Rabbit Tickets at the The Drive In, London

Cinema: Peter Rabbit

Rascal. Rebel. Rabbit. James Corden breathes life into Peter Rabbit (2018) at The Drive In Troubadour Meridian Water this summer!

Important information

Child policy
Rated PG.
Running time
1hr 35min
Performance dates
4 July 2020 at 4.15pm, 17 July 2020 at 2pm
Special notice
Please note: Tickets are priced per vehicle not per person. Latecomers will not be admitted. The Drive In is a fully contact-free experience. Please keep your window closed when our attendants scan your tickets, and stay in your automobile throughout. If you need to use the restrooms, please make sure to keep a 2-metre distance from others and we encourage you to wear a face mask. Restrooms will be cleaned between uses. Sound will come straight to your automobile radio – information on how to tune in will be provided before the show begins! If you don’t have an FM radio in your vehicle, you can bring your own portable radio or use one of the various radio apps available on smartphones.

Next Available Performances of Cinema: Peter Rabbit

TODAY is 16th June 2020

July 2020

Tags:

CinemaComedyFamily FriendlyChildrenClassicsCheap Theatre TicketsHot TicketsBest Of BritishLimited RunDays Out In LondonBest family showsBritish ClassicThe Drive In cinema in London

We use cookies