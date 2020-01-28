New cast changes announced for The Woman in Black at London's Fortune Theatre

Terence Wilton returns to The Woman in Black, joined by Max Hutchinson.

New cast members for The Woman in Black at the Fortune Theatre announced!

Beginning tonight, 28 January 2020, the Stephen Mallatratt play adapted from the Susan Hill novel will star Terence Wilton as Arthur Kipps opposite Max Hutchinson as The Actor.

Terence Wilton is no stranger to the role, having portrayed the character at the Fortune Theatre back in 2017. The actor's previous West End credits include Treatment at the Donmar Warehouse, Never So Good at the National Theatre, and the Old Vic productions of Antony and Cleopatra and War Music. His Off-West End stage credits include an RSC production of The Taming of the Shrew along with various Stratford-upon-Avon productions.

Wilton's TV credits include Doctor Who, ITV's The Forsyte Saga, and BBC One's The Inspector Alleyn Mysteries. For the new year, he will reprise the role of Arthur Kipps made famous by Daniel Radcliffe in the 2012 film of the same name.

Max Hutchinson's most notable stage credits include The Hound of Baskervilles and The Notorious Mrs Ebbsmith at the Jermyn Street Theatre, The 39 Steps at the Theatre Royal Windsor and Barn Theatre, and the nationwide UK touring production of Murder On The Nile. Hutchinson has also made appearances in such films as Downton Abbey and Dream Horse.

About The Woman in Black play in London's West End

The Woman in Black recently celebrated its 30th anniversary in the West End with a special gala performance. Stephen Mallatratt's play based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Susan Hill centres on a lawyer named Arthur Kipps who's obsessed with a curse he believes was cast over his family by an evil spirit known as the "Woman in Black."

He enlists the help of a young actor to help him tell his tale and exorcise the terror that keeps him up at night. The play is seemingly innocent at first, but as the pair dig deeper into Arthur's dark memories, they find themselves trapped in a world of creepy marshes and wailing winds. Soon the line between imagination and reality become blurred as the flesh begins to emerge.

The Woman in Black West End play is directed by Robin Herford and features design by Michael Holt and lighting by Kevin Sleep. It is currently booking until 26 September 2020 in an open-ended run.

