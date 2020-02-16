Menu
Plays The Woman In Black
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Offer The Woman In Black Tickets at the Fortune Theatre, London

    The Woman In Black

    Can you survive the tale of The Woman in Black? Now starring Stuart Fox and Matthew Spencer

    1117 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    12+

    Child policy
    Children under 12 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2hr (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    Booking until 26 September 2020.
    Content
    Recommended for ages 12 and above.
    Special notice
    Please note that the doors close five minutes prior to performance.

    The Woman In Black Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (1117 customer reviews)

    Sampa anupurba

    38 hours ago

    It’s entertaining and thrilling but could have been better. The actors are good .

    Muriel Joset

    1 day ago

    The play and the actors were absolutely brilliant. The only negative point is the theatre allowing the popcorn in the auditorium. The noise ruins the atmosphere of the play and I - and quite a few people around me - were exasperated by it.

    Offer The Woman In Black Ticket Offer Details

    SAVE UP TO £27 ON TICKETS

    Tuesday - Thursday
    Price Band A £66.00 discounted to £39.00
    Price Band B £48 discounted to £33.00
    Price band C £36 discounted to £20.00

    Friday and Saturday Matinee
    Price Band A £69 discounted to £42.00
    Price Band B £51 discounted to £33.00
    Price Band C £39 discounted to £24.00

    Saturday Evenings 
    Price Band A £69 discounted to £46.00
    Price Band B £51 discounted to £36.00
    Price Band C £39 discounted to £25.00

    Valid until 26 September 2020.

     

     

     

    Next Available Performances of The Woman In Black

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    February 2020 March 2020 April 2020 May 2020 June 2020 July 2020 August 2020 September 2020

    The Woman In Black news

    Last minute: Shows for Valentine’s Day Alternatives 10/2/2020, 5.20pm
    New cast changes announced for The Woman in Black at London's Fortune Theatre 28/1/2020, 5.20pm
    13 facts about The Woman in Black 9/8/2019, 3.10pm
    A look at the origins of The Woman in Black: Still Scary After 30 Years 12/9/2018, 2.12pm

    Tags:

    PlayCheap Theatre TicketsTop ShowsHalf TermDramaCritic's ChoiceBest Of BritishMatinee TuesdaysMatinee ThursdaysMatinee SaturdayHalloweenValentine's DayAmbassador Theatre GroupLTD20 | Celebrating 20 years with the Best Deals in the West End LTD20 | Last Minute Wednesday Night Tickets

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies