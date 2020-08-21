New official trailer for Sleepless: A Musical Romance released

Socially distanced musical Sleepless in London premiere less than a week away!

After a successful trial run back in December 2019, the official big premiere of Sleepless: A Musical Romance is now just 5 days away! With the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre now converted into a fully COVID-compliant venue complete with temperature checking, regular coronavirus testing for cast and crew, and more, you can be sure to book with confidence to see this sure-fire hit production!





Why see Sleepless The Musical in London?

The Sleepless stage musical is based on the smash-hit, 1990 rom-com Sleepless in Seattle, which managed to steal the hearts of millions with its moving, romantic story and grossed $227.9 million at the global box office on just a $21 million budget. The musical follows widower Sam and his ten-year-old son Jonah, who move to Seattle after his wife tragically passes away. When Sam his forced by Jonah to talk on a radio talk-show, he spills his heart out live on air. The next day, he suddenly becomes the most sought after single man in America. Will he fall for Annie, the feisty journalist who lives on the east coast? In this tale of two cities, Seattle and New York City unite this unlikely couple's budding romance.

But is Sleepless: A Musical Romance any good?

Having only run at the Troubadour for three performances last year (13 & 14 December 2019 at 7.30pm, 2.30pm and 7.30pm), the show has already amassed critical acclaim from audiences, despite not very many reviews being published. Theatregoers have praised the production's "brilliant singing and music", "clever lighting effects", and "beautiful scenery." The script has also been lauded for remaining as close to the original source material as possible, with a few small changes here and there, including replacing Jonah's friend with a friend of Sam's. The remaining changes you'll just have to wait and see for yourself!

Be sure to get a taster of the show's musical numbers and watch a video of Kimberley Walsh performing the show's song "Outta My Hands" here.