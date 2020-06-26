World Premiere Sleepless Musical to open at London’s Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre this August! Jun 26, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Sleepless A Musical Romance starring Jay McGuiness and Kimberley Walsh is set to open at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre on 25 August 2020 with its official press night on 1 September 2020. The musical based on the original screenplay Sleepless in Seattle will run for a limited season and will come to an end on 27 September 2020. The run will be social distancing compliant and will include a gala night for the NHS!

The off-West End limited run of this new production is pending Government guidance. Audiences will be socially distanced to comply with COVID regulations. Producers and the venue will follow secure guidelines for cast, crew and audiences. Sleepless was originally supposed to begin in March just before theatres were closed in line with lockdown. The new musical will begin previews from late August for its world premiere.

Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre said, “Our first priority is and always has been the safety and comfort of our audiences, staff and visiting companies. We are working closely with health and safety experts and strictly following all government guidelines and we look forward to welcoming audiences to the world premiere of Sleepless whenever this is allowed.”

Safety does come first and in such a spacious theatre, social distancing is more feasible and will be strictly followed. Audiences will be temperature checked upon arrival and are required to wear face masks. All purchases will be made via contactless payment to reduce exposure. Hand sanitiser will be available at multiple locations and the venue will have a thorough deep clean after each performance. As well as this, cast, crew and audiences will be sent the most up-to-date safety measure and instructions 48 hours prior their arrival.

NHS Gala; A Night for Sleepless Heroes

On Thursday 27 August 2020, the producers will hold a special gala night for the NHS and Care workers; A Night for Sleepless Heroes. Up to four free tickets will be allowed per application via scanned NHS pass, and will be allocated on a first-come, first-serve basis. You can apply here.

The world premiere of Sleepless A Musical Romance will begin previews this August. People from the same household or social bubble may buy up to 4 tickets together. Tickets can be exchanged up to two hours before a performance if a family member is to fall ill.