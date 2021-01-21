New original song to appear in the Everybody's Talking About Jamie film Jan 21, 2021 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels A new, never-before-heard song will feature in the upcoming film adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie. The eagerly awaited movie based on the hit West End musical of the same name is expected to open sometime this year.

Pictured: Noah Thomas as Jamie and Jordan Ricketts as Dean in the West End stage production of Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

New dance track to feature in Everybody's Talking About Jamie movie

Exciting news has emerged regarding the highly anticipated film, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, which is expected to be released in cinemas worldwide later this year (though no official release date has been set).

Based on the popular West End musical of the same name, which was in turn based on the documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16, the big-screen adaptation has just been confirmed to be featuring a fresh new song never-before-heard in the Apollo Theatre production. The additional musical number follows in the tradition of other blockbuster films adapted from stage musicals.

The new song in the Everybody's Talking About Jamie film will give you all the feels!

The new track is titled "This Was Me", and is described by director Jonathan Butterell as both a powerful dance anthem as well as a song of incredible significance and character development. Performed by the lead singer of Frankie Goes to Hollywood, Holly Johnson, the musical number features the character Loco Chanel (portrayed in the film by Richard E Grant) telling Jamie about the dark history of the HIV/AIDS crisis and the protests against the widely condemned Maragaret Thatcher policies of Section 28. It has yet to be announced or confirmed whether "This Was Me" will cross over and appear in the stage musical in the future or whether it will remain exclusive to the film.

Who is starring in the Jamie musical film?

The silver-screen adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie stars Max Harwood in the titular role alongside Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) as Miss Hedge, Shobna Gulati reprising her role as Ray from the stage musical to the big screen, and Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley) as Jamie's supportive mother, Margaret New. The movie features a screenplay by Tom MacRae, who was also behind the musical's book.

When will the stage musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie recommence performances?

The West End Apollo Theatre production of Everybody's Talking About Jamie will return as soon as it becomes feasible with regard to current COVID restrictions. Tickets for Everybody's Talking About Jamie are currently on sale for performances from 2 March 2021 starting at £24 and up. The show is expected to extend its booking period, though confirmation of this will be announced in due course.