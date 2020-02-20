New production of Cat On A Hot Tin Roof to run at the Alexandra Palace this autumn!

Cat On A Hot Tin Roof revival to open at the Alexandra Palace in London this September!

The new Cat On A Hot Tin Roof revival will play a strictly limited two-week run at London's Alexandra Palace Theatre, it has been announced. The show is a co-production presented by the Rose Theatre, Curve, Alexandra Palace, and English Touring Theatre and partially funded by a special grant from the RTST (Royal Theatrical Support Trust).

Cat On A Hot Tin Roof at the Alexandra Palace will be directed by Anthony Almeida, the 2019 recipient of the RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award. It will also feature costume and set design by Rosanna Vize. Further creatives along with the show's cast will be announced in due time.

Cat On A Hot Tin Roof plot

On a stifling hot night in Missippi, the lies are as heated as the heat itself.

Maggie has made her way up the social ladder, not having lifted herself out of poverty without a fight, of course. But it's lonely at the top as she finds herself in a burning and passionless marriage with Brick, her husband and former pro-football player who is now a deadbeat and no stranger to binge drinking.

At the Pollitt family gathering to celebrate the 65th birthday of Big Daddy, the claws are out to scratch... hard. Painful truths bottled up inside have now been uncorked, threatening the family's relationships as their anger spirals out of control. Soon, the family must protect themselves and each other before everything gets ripped to shreds.

About the 2020 London revival of Tennessee Williams' Cat On A Hot Tin Roof

The bold new revival of this classic piece won a lyrical Pulitzer Prize and is considered to be a masterpiece from Tennessee Williams' body of work. The blazing portrayal of what it means to desire personal freedom in a pressuring society is just the ticket for a thought-provoking and entertaining night out in London.

Following the show's Curve opening and subsequent London run at Alexandra Palace, it will embark on a nationwide tour across the UK.

About the Alexandra Palace Theatre

It was hidden for more than 80 years before finally rising from the ashes. The new and improved Alexandra Palace Theatre reopened to the public back in December 2018 after having undergone a multi-million-pound refurbishment project that restored its original Victorian features. Now the theatre ⁠—which was first built in 1875 as a venue for staging pantomimes, operas, dramas, and concerts ⁠— has never looked better. Once home to some of the most advanced stage mechanics and machinery of its time, the theatre is back and ready to entertain London theatregoers.

Cat On A Hot Tin Roof Alexandra Palace Theatre tickets on sale from £23!

Don't miss the long-awaited revival of Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, set to run in London for a very limited time! Book your tickets today to secure the best seats in the house whilst stocks last.