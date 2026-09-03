Original West End cast members return to Avenue Q for a special one-off performance

Original tenants; Jon Robyns (Princeton/Rod), Giles Terera (Gary Coleman), Ann Harada (Christmas Eve), and Siôn Lloyd (Brian) will join the current home owners; Emily Benjamin (Kate Monster/Lucy The Slut), Noah Harrison (Princeton/Rod), Meg Hateley (Mrs T/Bad Idea Bear), Oliver Jacobson ( Brian), Charlie McCullagh (Nicky/Trekkie Monster/Bad Idea Bear), Amelia Kinu Muus (Christmas Eve) and Dionne Ward-Anderson (Gary Coleman) for a ̶v̶e̶r̶y̶ furry special reunion performance on Thursday 17 September.

Avenue Q is having an epic birthday bash to celebrate 20 fuzz-filled years!

The monster hit musical started life on the other side of the pond, where it won Best Musical, Book, and Score at the Tony Awards, before transferring to the West End in 2006.

Set in a scruffy New York neighbourhood, the show follows college graduate Princeton and his eclectic neighbours (including a VPN-loving monster, a failed standup comedian, and a child-star-cum-janitor) as they try to find their place in the world.

The one-off performance will mark the musical’s 20th anniversary, and will be dedicated to the memory of the show’s set designer Anna Louizos who sadly passed away last month aged 69.

The current West End production of Avenue Q will play its final performance at Shaftesbury Theatre on Sunday 3 January 2027.