Pride Musical to Transfer to the Bridge Theatre Following Sold-out National Theatre Run

Now, audiences will have another chance to experience this joy-filled story when Pride moves to the Bridge Theatre in November. We go on sale with tickets on 2 September, be sure to sign up to our newsletter to be the first to get your hands on tickets.

Based on the beloved 2014 film, Pride tells the extraordinary true story of the unlikely alliance between LGBTQ+ activists and striking Welsh miners during the 1984 miners' strike. The new musical has proved a major hit with audiences at the National Theatre's Dorfman Theatre, where its run continues until 12 September 2026.

The critically acclaimed new musical Pride is heading to the Bridge Theatre this November, following a hugely successful and completely sold-out run at the National Theatre.

From the National Theatre to the Bridge Theatre

The transfer marks an exciting next chapter for Pride, bringing the production to the Bridge Theatre following its sold-out National Theatre engagement.

The Bridge Theatre has recently become part of Trafalgar Entertainment, which acquired the London Theatre Company, founded by Nicholas Hytner and Nick Starr, earlier this year. The acquisition also included Lightroom, with Trafalgar Entertainment taking ownership of the Bridge and adding the venue to its growing portfolio of theatres across the UK and internationally.

What is Pride the musical about?

Set in summer 1984, Pride follows 24-year-old activist Mark Ashton as he brings together a group of LGBTQ+ campaigners determined to support striking miners.

The group forms Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners (LGSM), raising money for a small mining community in South Wales. What begins as an unlikely partnership between two very different communities gradually develops into an extraordinary friendship.

Based on real events, the story celebrates solidarity, activism and the power of people to come together when they need each other most.

The musical features an original score inspired by protest anthems, pop, rock, disco and Welsh choral music, bringing a much-loved story to the stage in an entirely new way.

The team behind the Pride musical

Pride reunites two of the key creative figures behind the original 2014 film.

Matthew Warchus, who directed the film, returns to direct the musical, while Stephen Beresford has adapted his own screenplay for the stage and written the book and lyrics.

The production features music by Christopher Nightingale, Josh Cohen and DJ Walde, with set and costume design by Bunny Christie, choreography by Lizzi Gee, lighting by Hugh Vanstone and sound design by Bobby Aitken.

The National Theatre production stars Samuel Barnett as Jonathan, Jhon Lumsden as Mark, Lewis Cornay as Bromley, Chris Jenkins as Gethin and Caroline Sheen as Maureen, alongside the wider original company.

A hit with audiences and critics

The National Theatre run has been met with a wave of strong reviews, with critics praising its combination of humour, heart, music and political history. With the National Theatre run sold out and audiences already embracing the new musical, the Bridge Theatre transfer gives Pride a chance to reach an even wider London audience.

Sign up to our emails to be among the first to get Pride tickets when we go onsale on 2nd September