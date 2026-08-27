RENT the Musical: A Character Guide

Inspired by Giamoco Puccini's original 19th century opera,La Boheme, which tracks a wiry group of impoverished artists (or bohemians) in 1840s Paris, RENT (created by Jonathan Larson ) casts the same human story of struggle and friendship against the vibrant yet seedy metropolis of 80s New York. Through a tender exploration of the more sinister bruises at the heart of the Big Apple, *RENT *became a cultural and commercial phenomenon, transpiring to be one of the longest-running shows on Broadway. Read on for a refresher course of RENT's endearing rogues.

30 years since Jonathan Larson's landmark production crashed loudly onto the Broadway stage, transforming musical theatre and challenging traditional stories of friendship and love, London's West End prepares to welcome the return of Larson's acclaimed RENT at the Duke of Yorks Theatre , London, next month.

A refresher course of RENT's endearing rogues

Mark

An aspiring independent filmmaker, Mark leads the pack in his friendship group of wannabe artists. As an introvert and a natural onlooker, Mark's knack for documenting serves him as the perfect ad hoc narrator for the audience. While Mark watches from the sidelines, brushing the outskirts of his chaotic friendship group, he finds himself an often-hapless spectator as life for him, and his friends, unfurls quickly and unexpectedly.

Roger

Roommates with Mark, Roger wears his nihilism on his sleeve. As a struggling musician he is disillusioned by an existence which offers little in the way of fulfilment or success (heightened further by his HIV diagnosis); that is, until the enchanting Mimi moves into his and Mark's building. The consuming but tumultuous relationship that ensues thematically threads the story. As themes of love and loss are cemented, the significance of human relationships is hammered home. Even messy, maybe especially messy relationships are greatly valued when the world promises little else.

Mimi

In stark opposition to Roger's chronic cynicism, Mimi approaches life with a vivacious and rebellious vigour. She too struggles with addiction and the reality of an HIV diagnosis, and working as an independent dancer, leads a chaotic and unpredictable life. Despite this Mimi remains unflappable in her lust for life, championing a 'no day but today' philosophy as she strives to embrace life. Unlike Roger, who aims to retreat from his life and tragic circumstances, Mimi is defiant to not be defined by hers.

Maureen

In addition to being Mark's ex-girlfriend, Maureen assimilates among her fellow creatives, as a politically outspoken performance artist, and newly settled down with her girlfriend, Joanne, her presence drives several plotlines throughout the production.

Joanne

As a politically engaged lawyer, as well as Maureen's girlfriend, Joanne offers a grounded, pragmatic, more conventional lilt to the wider group. Dramatically more conventional and cautious than Maureen, their relationship is often stirred into turmoil, enriching Larson's observation of human relationships, specifically the grittier complexities of love and connection. Joanne's role extends beyond her romantic relationship, as a lawyer she becomes increasingly entwined in the groups' fight against their former friend, turned landlord, Benny - and provides a practical rationality, otherwise absent from the chaotic group.

Angel

Angel, also afflicted by HIV, stands out as one of the most joyous likeable members of the group. Despite the inordinate amount of adversity they face, which includes an AIDS affliction, along with some of their peers, Angel remains unflappably optimistic as well as hugely generous. Their relationship with Collins provides an infectious emotional pulse throughout the story and with it some of the greatest tender and vulnerable moments in the show.

Collins

Similar to Roger and Mimi, Collins is the yin to Angel's yan. More reserved, thoughtful and introspective, as a philosophy professor at the New York University Collins has a strong inclination for social justice and is widely a principled and sensitive character. After Angel comes to his aid following a targeted attack, the two spark up a romantic relationship, contributing to the forementioned tenderness and love in the otherwise overwhelmingly raw and heartbreaking show.

Benny

Benny serves as the story's unlikely villain. As a former bohemian himself, recently turned landlord (following an advantageous marriage), Benny holds a unique position as the prime antagonist, who's new MO is to evict his former friends. Importantly, his complicated history with the groups aligns his position as evicting landlord with greater nuance. Benny serves much of the human conflict at the heart of RENT, as he embodies the polarising tensions of New York City where the pursuit of creative freedom is at constant odds with the inescapable rise of capitalism. Like the rest of the show, this tension is effectively played out in Benny's human relationships with the rest of the cast.

RENT the Musical returns to the West End this autumn, starring Stranger Things' star Gaten Matarazzo. Book your tickets to see the iconic show live at the Duke of Yorks (soon to be renamed as the Tom Stoppard) Theatre now.