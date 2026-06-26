Review Roundup: What Are the Critics Saying About Cyrano de Bergerac at the Noel Coward Theatre?

Find out what the critics thought of the show in our review roundup

Cyrano de Bergerac is now playing at Noel Coward Theatre and the reviews are in.

Following a sold-out and critically acclaimed run in Stratford-upon-Avon, the Royal Shakespeare Company’s funny, moving, and deeply romantic adaptation of Cyrano, starring Adrian Lester and Susannah Fielding, has officially opened at the Noël Coward Theatre, but what did the critics think of this West End transfer?

What is Cyrano about?

Cyrano de Bergerac is a poet, a soldier, and a philosopher, a man of extraordinary wit and courage who is nevertheless haunted by profound self-doubt. When he secretly helps a handsome but tongue-tied soldier court the woman they both love, he must endure the agony of watching Roxane fall for his words while believing they belong to another.

Hilarious, passionate, and devastatingly tender, this timeless story of unspoken love, honour, and sacrifice asks what it truly means to reveal yourself to the world, and what it costs to remain hidden.

What are the critics saying about Cyrano?

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “This magnificent Cyrano de Bergerac is a West End triumph.” - The Telegraph

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐“ Adrian Lester is perfect in this huge-hearted show." - The Times

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Adrian Lester is sensational in this pitch perfect RSC overhaul of the classic romantic drama.” - Time Out

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “ Adrian Lester is a fiery, magnetic Cyrano. ” - The Stage

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Adrian Lester delivers his best performance in donkeys’ years as Cyrano.” - WhatsOnStage

⭐⭐ ⭐ ⭐⭐ “ "Adrian Lester revels in swordplay and wordplay as Cyrano de Bergerac" ” - The Financial Times

“A show so good we wrote it a love poem” - London Theatre Direct. Read our Cyrano review here.