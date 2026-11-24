Review Roundup: What Are the Critics Saying About Pride?
Published on 24 November 2026
Summary
- Following a completely sold-out run at the National Theatre, Pride The Musical has transferred to the Bridge Theatre in London.
- Based on the acclaimed 2014 film, the musical tells the extraordinary true story of LGBTQ+ activists and striking Welsh miners who united during the 1984 miners’ strike.
- Find out what the critics had to say about this uplifting new musical
Following its completely sold-out run at the National Theatre, Pride has transferred to the Bridge Theatre in London. Based on the acclaimed 2014 film, this new musical brings an extraordinary true story of friendship, solidarity and standing together to the stage.
With an original score and a story full of wit, warmth and unforgettable characters, PRIDE follows the unlikely alliance between LGBTQ+ activists and striking Welsh miners during the 1984 miners’ strike. But what have the critics made of this new musical?
What is Pride about?
Based on the true story behind the 2014 film, PRIDE is set during the 1984 miners’ strike in Britain. When a group of LGBTQ+ activists decide to support striking miners and their families, they form an unlikely alliance with a community in a small Welsh mining village.
Despite their differences, the two groups discover common ground as they come together in the face of prejudice and adversity. Inspired by real events, the musical explores friendship, acceptance and the power of collective action.
What are the critics saying about Pride at the Bridge Theatre?
Stay tuned; we’ll add more reviews as they’re released.
What did the critics say about Pride at the National Theatre?
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Musical-theatre heaven. A five-star spectacle” - Financial Times
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Hilarious and heartbreaking, silly and serious – a total triumph” - Daily Mail
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Five stars is nowhere near enough for this heartfelt and hard-hitting treat of show” - The i
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “An undeniable heft of feeling that overflows with joy. Glorious.” - BroadwayWorld
Want to find out more about Pride?
- Read Lyn Gardner’s Lowdown on Pride
- Discover more in our Everything You Need to Know About Pride Guide
- Read Lyn Gardner’s interview with Samuel Barnett to find out more about his character, his leading role in Pride and how he landed the part.
How to book tickets to Pride
Tickets for Pride The Musical at the Bridge Theatre are on sale now. Following its completely sold-out run at the National Theatre, this acclaimed new musical is playing at the Bridge Theatre until 8 May 2027. Don't miss your chance to experience this joyful celebration of friendship, solidarity and the power of people coming together.
By Hay Brunsdon
I started working in the West End theatre industry in 2012 and have over 15 years of writing and editorial experience. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.