Find out what the critics had to say about this uplifting new musical

Based on the acclaimed 2014 film, the musical tells the extraordinary true story of LGBTQ+ activists and striking Welsh miners who united during the 1984 miners’ strike.

Following its completely sold-out run at the National Theatre, Pride has transferred to the Bridge Theatre in London. Based on the acclaimed 2014 film, this new musical brings an extraordinary true story of friendship, solidarity and standing together to the stage.

With an original score and a story full of wit, warmth and unforgettable characters, PRIDE follows the unlikely alliance between LGBTQ+ activists and striking Welsh miners during the 1984 miners’ strike. But what have the critics made of this new musical?

What is Pride about?

Based on the true story behind the 2014 film, PRIDE is set during the 1984 miners’ strike in Britain. When a group of LGBTQ+ activists decide to support striking miners and their families, they form an unlikely alliance with a community in a small Welsh mining village.

Despite their differences, the two groups discover common ground as they come together in the face of prejudice and adversity. Inspired by real events, the musical explores friendship, acceptance and the power of collective action.