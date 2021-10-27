Review: The Prince of Egypt (Dominion Theatre)

Posted on 27 October 2021

The latest production currently showing at the Dominion Theatre is a live adaptation of the beloved DreamWorks animated film The Prince of Egypt . Fans will be happy to know that the hit song 'When You Believe' famously sung by Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston is also included in this musical, after becoming popular back in 1999. This beautiful song ensured the classic animated film became a success and secured itself a cult following.

After a 2015 workshop, early 2020 saw The Prince of Egypt leap into the West End, originally for a 39-week engagement, the show sadly had to pause after being open for only a few weeks. Luckily the show reopened earlier this year and will finish its engagement. The music was written by the wickedly talented Stephen Schwartz, who wrote completely original songs for the musical adaptation.

The show features a large and talented ensemble and cast. Including Luke Brady as Moses, Liam Tamne as Ramses, Alexia Khadime as Miriam (who was previously in Wicked) and Christine Allado as Tzipporah (who you may have seen in popular West End shows such as In The Heights and the original West End cast of Hamilton).

In this production, there is just one set. However, with pyrotechnics including fire, fog and flashing lights, the effects are fantastic. You feel completely immersed in the story as there is intricate projection mapping all around you, helping to complete the set. Even as you leave the theatre, the ambience and the soundscape follow you.

The dance ensemble was awe-inspiring and so talented. I was constantly wondering what they could do next. They were the life of the show as they formed the set and acted as the elements. They moved so effortlessly as the River Nile, then triumphantly acted as the chariots for the brothers to travel on before forming, with much strength, the sand-dunes in the desert during a storm.

Christine Allado who played Tzipporah gave a standout performance with 'Dance to The Day'. Her aura was mesmerising.

This musical will end in January 2022. It is worth going to see. Keep in mind that it is 2 hours and 40 minutes, interval included.