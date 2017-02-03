Menu
Sick of Love? Try these Anti-Valentine Shows

Posted on | By Lucy Beirne

     Just when you think you can finally kiss goodbye to the stubborn January blues, Valentine's Day is back. For those who are mercilessly in love and full of joy (good for you), then Valentine's Day is nothing short of a glorious day brimming with endless opportunities to incorporate your two favourite things, your significant other and theatre. Why can’t Valentine's Day also be a celebration of all things single?

 

     For some people, being single is the wiser choice (cue Elle Woods belting ‘So Much Better’) and for others it doesn’t even cross their minds (cue Albus Potter saving the world, does he care about having a girlfriend? I don’t think so). To put it simply, the West End is brimming with options for stagey singletons to enjoy Valentine's Day.
     Come to think of it, why are we talking about Valentine's Day? February 14th is the opening week of The Wild Party at The Other Palace and that is a show not to be missed. This sexy musical, directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie, stars the sizzling Frances Ruffelle in the lead role of Queenie. Surely with the invitation to attend the sexiest show in the West End, there is only one correct answer?
     A strong quality of a great Brit is their natural comedy bones, and the West End boasts an abundance of comic jewels. Sweeping up the comical floor is Mischief Theatre, whose side splitting production The Play That Goes Wrong can still be found at the Duchess Theatre along with A Comedy About A Bank Robbery playing at Criterion Theatre.  It’s hard to feel lonely on Valentine's Day when you are fighting for breath between bursts of laughter.
     Or, if you want to pretend that Valentine's Day doesn’t exist then why don’t you spend the day trying to get your hands on Hamilton tickets? I guarantee that the day will fly by and you’ll pull your squared eyes from the computer, filled with satisfaction at your 2018 tickets and it will be October.
     Don’t let the couples get you down this Valentine's Day. It didn’t bother Elle Woods, it didn’t bother Velma Kelly and it shouldn’t bother you. 

 

