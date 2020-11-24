Six extends West End Lyric run until April 2021 Nov 24, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Queendom rejoice! Six is temporarily moving into London’s Lyric Theatre and is extending its reign before it even begins. More Six tickets have just gone on sale, so don’t lose ur heads, you can still catch the queens on Shaftesbury Avenue. Six has extended its reign at the Lyric until 18 April 2021.

Six extends limited season at Lyric Theatre

Six at the Lyric

Divorced. Beheaded. Live at the Lyric. The must-see Tudor hit is set to open at the West End’s Lyric Theatre next month for a strictly limited season! The initially announced run was selling faster than you can Get Down! Six is extending its run at Lyric until 18 April and you can book your tickets now!

Six Lyric cast

The cast of Six at the Lyric will be the same West End cast that was reigning at London’s Arts Theatre prior to Lockdown. Starring in Six is Jarneia Richard-Noel, Courtney Bowman, Natalie Paris, Alexia McIntosh, Sophie Isaacs, Danielle Steers, Zara Macintosh, Cherelle Jay, Hana Stewart and Collette Guitart.

Six the Musical Synopsis

Tudor Queens turned pop-princesses, historically known as Henry VIII’s six wives, are taking control of the microphone. You may know them from vaguely from that rhyme we learned in primary school, but the queens are here to tell her-story! This histo-remix pushes boundaries and celebrates girl-power; 500 years of heartbreak turned into a 75-minute concert!

Six Lyric tickets are on sale now!

More Six tickets for the West End reign at the Lyric are on sale now. The queens limited run at their temporary castle has been extended until April 2021. Be sure to book your tickets for Six at the Lyric to secure the best available thrones!