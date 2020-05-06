SIX musical takes home Visionary Honours Award for Play/Musical of the Year Award
| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
(Updated on May 11, 2020)
The popular West End show won the award for Musical of the Year in a virtual ceremony tonight for the 2020 Visionary Honours. SIX The Musical is now booking at the Arts Theatre in London until 31 January 2021.
Winners of this year's Visionary Honours announced in a virtual ceremony
The honour of Play/Musical of the Year was awarded to the powerhouse femme fatale musical SIX, the hit West End show remixing the lives of Henry VIII's six wives in a pop-concert-style production. Although the show is currently under lockdown, the show is expected to kick back up from September and is currently booking until the end of January 2021.
Other nominees for Play/Musical of the Year included such top London musicals as Come From Away and & Juliet as well as the hit plays Life of Pi, Wife, and Fairview.
Award winners for other categories included Dave for his hit song "Black", George the Poet for Influencer/Journalist of the Year, Jesy Nelson for her documentary Odd One Out, Juno Dawson for her book Proud, founder of This Ability Ltd Sulaiman Khan, Sune Sarpong for Inspiring Person of the Year, and filmmaker Andrew Onwubolu for Blue Story
The 2020 Visionary Honours judging panel featured Boyd Hilton, Brenda Emmanus, Emily Jupp, Joanna Abeyie, and Tom MacRae.
The Visionary Honours were established in response to the lack of inclusion and diversity in other major awards ceremonies.
2020 Visionary Honours list of winners in full
Book of the Year
Proud curated by Juno Dawson (Stripes Publishing)
Influencer/Journalist of the Year
George the Poet
Documentary of the Year
Jesy Nelson - Odd One Out (BBC3)
Musical of the Year
SIX (Lucy Moss/Jamie Armitage, Arts Theatre)
Television Show of the Year
Ross Kemp Living With... (ITV/Mongoose Productions)
Song of the Year
Dave for "Black" from his debut album
Film of the Year
Blue Story
Inspiring Person of the Year
June Sarpong, BBC's first Director of Creative Diversity
Community Person of the Year
Sulaiman Khan - founder of This Ability Ltd, which is a disability-led equity consultancy

