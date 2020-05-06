SIX musical takes home Visionary Honours Award for Play/Musical of the Year Award May 6, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on May 11, 2020) The popular West End show won the award for Musical of the Year in a virtual ceremony tonight for the 2020 Visionary Honours. SIX The Musical is now booking at the Arts Theatre in London until 31 January 2021.

The Visionary Honours awards received its premiere on Facebook on 6 May 2020.

The honour of Play/Musical of the Year was awarded to the powerhouse femme fatale musical SIX, the hit West End show remixing the lives of Henry VIII's six wives in a pop-concert-style production. Although the show is currently under lockdown, the show is expected to kick back up from September and is currently booking until the end of January 2021.

Other nominees for Play/Musical of the Year included such top London musicals as Come From Away and & Juliet as well as the hit plays Life of Pi, Wife, and Fairview.

Award winners for other categories included Dave for his hit song "Black", George the Poet for Influencer/Journalist of the Year, Jesy Nelson for her documentary Odd One Out, Juno Dawson for her book Proud, founder of This Ability Ltd Sulaiman Khan, Sune Sarpong for Inspiring Person of the Year, and filmmaker Andrew Onwubolu for Blue Story

The 2020 Visionary Honours judging panel featured Boyd Hilton, Brenda Emmanus, Emily Jupp, Joanna Abeyie, and Tom MacRae.

The Visionary Honours were established in response to the lack of inclusion and diversity in other major awards ceremonies.

2020 Visionary Honours list of winners in full

Book of the Year

Proud curated by Juno Dawson (Stripes Publishing)

Influencer/Journalist of the Year

George the Poet

Documentary of the Year

Jesy Nelson - Odd One Out (BBC3)

Musical of the Year

SIX (Lucy Moss/Jamie Armitage, Arts Theatre)

Television Show of the Year

Ross Kemp Living With... (ITV/Mongoose Productions)

Song of the Year

Dave for "Black" from his debut album

Film of the Year

Blue Story

Inspiring Person of the Year

June Sarpong, BBC's first Director of Creative Diversity

Community Person of the Year

Sulaiman Khan - founder of This Ability Ltd, which is a disability-led equity consultancy

Be sure to catch the hit histo-remix of SIX when it returns to the stage this autumn! The spectacular London musical currently stars Jarneia Richard-Noel as Catherine of Aragon, Courtney Bowman as Anne Boleyn, Natalie May Paris as Jane Seymour, Alexia McIntosh as Anna of Cleves, Sophie Isaacs as Katherine Howard, and Danielle Steers as Catherine Parr. The award-winning show recently reached a digital milestone this year when it hit over 100,000,000 streams on Spotify.