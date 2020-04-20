Six stars dominate week 4 of Lockdown Theatre [Direct] Apr 20, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Week 3 of Lockdown Theatre [Direct] was packed full of entertainment; being our first week with four different events! There will be more of that this week Baking Live returning on Thursday afternoon, along with Tuesday’s Coffee With Q&A, Wednesday’s Lockdown Takeover and LTD Friday Night Live, all featuring West End and UK Theatre stars. Read below for the full lineup which sees 3 queens from Six the Musical join us.

Six queens join us for Week 4 of Lockdown Theatre [Direct]

Coffee with Vicki Manser – Tuesday 21 April @ 11am

This week will see Vicki Manser take to our Instagram for a Live Q&A and a coffee break (coffee optional). Manser is perhaps best known for her time in Six the Musical at the West End’s Arts Theatre, where she played all six of the queens before going on to be principal Katherine Howard. Before lockdown commenced, Vicki was touring with Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, as alternate Carole King. Her other theatre credits include Bat Out of Hell (Dominion Theatre) and Sunny Afternoon (Harold Pinter Theatre). Manser is also the Artistic Director at Sharpe Academy of Theatre Arts.

How do you get involved in this live Q&A? Head to our Instagram page tomorrow (Tuesday 21 April) at 11am and click on our profile when you see the live icon pop up. To ask Vicki a question, you can either write in the comments or the little boxes with question marks on. Grab a coffee and enjoy hearing all your burning questions about Vicki, the industry, etc, answered.

Lockdown Takeover: Michael Mather – Wednesday 22 April, All Day

Michael Mather will be taking us through his day during lockdown this week. Mather was most recently seen in Soho Cinders at London’s Charing Cross Theatre in the lead role of Robbie. His other theatre credits include Flashdance (Korea tour) and Mythic (Charing Cross Theatre).

What is Lockdown Takeover and how do you watch? Turn our Instagram story notifications on so you don’t miss any stories. Each week a performer (or sometimes two) takes over our Instagram stories and posts throughout the day so that we can see what theatre actors are up to in lockdown. You can watch our previous takeovers by heading to our Instagram profile and watching our highlights.

Baking Live with Christopher Parkinson and Sophie Isaacs – Thursday 23 April @ 2pm

Our new favourite bake along live will be back this week with our regular guests, Christopher Parkinson (& Juliet) and Sophie Isaacs (Six the Musical). Baking Live is a great way to spend an afternoon in lockdown, bake simple and tasty treats, and ask some questions to our stars whilst they have a gossip. Last week the pair made a Biscoff traybake with just 3 ingredients and everyone’s bakes looked amazing.

Want to join the live bake this week? This week’s bake and recipe will be posted on our Instagram stories and Twitter today, so that you have time to get your hands on ingredients before the live bake on Thursday. On the day, simply have your ingredients ready to go, preheat your oven and open the live at 2pm. You can also turn on notifications for when we go live so that you don’t miss it. And if you don’t want to bake, then you can tune in and just watch along.

LTD Friday Night Live: Jarneia Richard-Noel – Friday 24 April @ 7pm

Last week’s living room concert came from Jonathan Andrew Hume who absolutely blew us away with his stunning vocals. This week, we’re incredibly excited that hosting LTD Friday Night Live, will be no other than Six’s Jarneia Richard-Noel. There’s no way you’ll be wanting to miss it! Before lockdown and for the past two years, Jarneia has been playing Catherine of Aragon in Six, both at London’s Arts Theatre and for the 2018 UK tour. She graduated from The Urdang Academy in 2017.

Make sure you tune in at 7pm on Friday night and turn on our Instagram live notifications so you’re reminded when we go live.