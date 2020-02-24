Six The Musical hits 100,000,000 streams on Spotify! Feb 24, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Just when you think Six The Musical couldn’t be more successful, what with the West End production constantly being sold out and having just opened in previews over on Broadway, not even mentioning the various other productions that have seen this musical go global, then it goes and surpasses a staggering 100 million streams on music streaming app Spotify! Also, special shoutout to Six co-creator Lucy Moss who recently broke the record and became the youngest female director on Broadway! This musical just keeps racking up the success and no one is surprised at this point!

Six The Musical and its success story

Six was written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss when they were both still students and was first performed in 2017 at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. In 2018, the musical made a studio recording and set out on tour returning to the Edinburgh Fringe, and having its first West End run at the Arts Theatre in London. 2019 saw the musical reopen at London’s Arts Theatre where it has been performing since – the extensions just keep coming! That surprisingly was just the beginning for Six The Musical, productions popping up internationally, including a US tour, Norwegian Cruise Line, Australia, Chicago, Broadway and another UK tour!

What is Six The Musical about?

Everyone is talking about Six but here’s a recap or an introduction if its only just crossing your path now… Six is about King Henry VIII’s famous wives. Well, famous in the sense that Henry had six wives and there’s a rhyme about them to help British schoolchildren remember them – they get one whole word each! That was until Six the Musical came along and the queens are taking the pen and microphone and telling their story. Listen up and learn something new about these queens and have the time of your life whilst you do. This isn’t your average history lesson – the queens present their stories in a pop concert sing-off!

Six The Musical West End cast

The 2020 London Six cast features Jarneia Richard-Noel as Catherine of Aragon, Courtney Bowman as Anne Boleyn, Natalie Paris as Jane Seymour, Sophie Iscaacs as Katherine Howard and Danielle Steers as Catherine Parr. The cast also features Zara MacIntosh as Alternate Catherine of Aragon and Katherine Howard, Cherelle Jay as Alternate Anne Boleyn and Anna of Cleves, Hana Stewart as Alternate Jane Seymour and Catherine Parr and Collette Guitart as Dance Captain and Understudy.

London Six The Musical is currently booking until January 2021!

Its highly likely that you’ve listened to Six on Spotify and/or shared it on TikTok because, well, this soundtrack is utterly flawless. And of course, there’s nothing like seeing ‘Ex-Wives’ or your favourite queen’s song performed live, so be sure to book your West End Six The Musical tickets for the full experience!

🎫 Book your Six The Musical tickets here.