SIX West End cast confirmed for November re-opening! Sep 14, 2020 SIX The Musical is back to slay the West End stage this autumn. But will all your favourite Tudor Queens be returning for the Lyric Theatre production? Find out below.

The girls of SIX are back and ready to stun! Don't miss their socially-distanced return!

Cast confirmed for West End return of SIX The Musical

What could be better than SIX? Why a confirmed SIX cast of course! The hit musical is set to return to the stage on Saturday, 14 November 2020 to play a socially distanced season at the Lyric Theatre in London. If you haven't yet marked your calendars, then you're on the wrong side of "herstory"!

The West End cast is set to see the likes of Alexia McIntosh, Cherelle Jay, Collette Guitart, Courtney Bowman, Danielle Steers, Hana Stewart, Jarnéia Richard-Noel, Natalie Paris, Sophie Isaacs, and Zara Macintosh return to reprise their roles after the show's long hiatus.

What SIX's producers had to say about the musical's long-awaited return to the West End

Producers Kenny Wax, George Stiles, and Wendy and Andy Barnes stated:

"Across our two UK productions of SIX, we have the opportunity to give work to 100 or so actors, musicians, technicians, stage managers, production managers, costume makers, marketing, press, ticketing and office staff.

"We accept that with social distancing it is unlikely to be economically viable, but we hope to entertain many thousands of theatregoers who have been starved of live entertainment since March. We hope that opening SIX will help build audience confidence and bring business back to the local economy.

"We also understand that restarting productions, particularly musicals, remains impossible for most producers for reasons of scale, finance and lack of cancellation insurance. We continue to look forward to the day when social distancing is removed and theatre can play to 100 per cent capacity."

SIX Lyric Theatre tickets back on sale 18 September 2020!

Don't miss the remixed history of Henry VIII and his six wives! Set to play a limited, COVID-secure season from 14 November 2020 until 31 January 2021 before returning to the Arts Theatre in March, SIX is the first major West End show to announce an official return and you won't want to miss a thing! Tickets for SIX socially distanced Lyric Theatre performances are scheduled to go on sale on Friday morning, 18 September 2020 .