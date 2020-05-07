"Sleepless in Seattle" musical postpones its run at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre to late August

You won't have to spend any more sleepless nights wondering if Sleepless: A Musical Romance will still run in London.

Sleepless: A Musical Romance starring Jay McGuiness to open in late August

Originally meant to open on 25 March and run until 3 May, the highly anticipated off-West End production of Sleepless has now been rescheduled to open on 25 August 2020 at London's Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre where it will run until 3 October 2020.

Those who have valid tickets to the original run are entitled to rebook for the newly scheduled performances or receive a refund, which will automatically be processed 14 business days from the day your performance was due to take place or potentially longer. STAR (Secure Tickets from Authorised Retailers) issued a statement asking ticketholders to "please be patient and kind."

Who is starring in Sleepless The Musical in London?

The London cast of Sleepless: A Musical Romance stars Jay McGuiness as Sam, Kimberley Walsh as Annie, and Daniel Casey as Walter. They are joined by co-stars Jake Sharp as Rob, Harriet Thorpe as Eleanor, and Tania Mathurin as Becky.

Sleepless: A Musical Romance creative team

Sleepless is written by Michael Burdette and features lyrics and music by Brendan Cull and Robert Scott, whose jazz-inspired score is played by a live 12-piece orchestra. The musical is directed by Morgan Young (Elf, White Christmas, Big The Musical) and features casting by Sarah Bird CDG and Michael Donovan CSA, costume design by Sue Simmerling, lighting by Ken Billington, musical direction by Chris Walker, musical supervision by Stuart Morley, orchestrations and arrangements by Larry Blank, set design by Morgan Large, video design by Ian William Galloway, and wig and hair design by Richard Mawbey.

What is Sleepless The Musical about?

Based on the hit 1993 rom-com Sleepless in Seattle, which starred Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan, and Bill Pullman, Sleepless: A Musical Romance centres on Sam, a recent widower who moves to Seattle with his eight-year-old son Jonah. After Sam phones in on a live radio talk show to express his feelings of a broken heart and loneliness, he soon becomes the most desirable single man in America and the perfect compelling news story for reporter Annie, who lives on the east coast. Will the two fall in love at the top of the Empire State Building or are they just two ships passing in the night?