The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time to come to Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre Mar 5, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The Olivier and Tony Award-winning The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is back once again due to the overwhelming demand! The gripping play has had two previous West End runs and two UK tours, but people are still desperate to have the show return. The production will set out on its third UK tour including a limited 7-week run at London’s swanky new venue Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre which will span from 18 November 2020 to 11 January 2021! Tickets for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time will be on sale next week!

What is Curious Incident about?

Christopher Boone is fifteen years old and at precisely seven minutes past midnight is standing over his neighbour, Mrs Shear’s dead dog. The dog has been speared with a garden fork and no one but Christopher is in sight, so it comes as no surprise that he is held under a suspicious light. However, he knows he’s not the culprit that murdered Wellington and takes it upon himself to find out who did. Despite his dad banning him from his detective work, Christopher makes a note of all the facts and is intent on solving the mystery. Forbidden to investigate, he has no choice but to take this road alone despite never having been to the end of his road alone.

The success of Curious Incident

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is an international best-selling novel by Mark Haddon. The book was first published in 2003 and has won over 17 literary awards, including the UK’s prestigious Whitbread Book of the Year Award in 2004. It has sold over 5.5 million copies worldwide and has been translated into 44 languages.

Curious Incident was adapted from the novel into the stage play by Simon Stephens (Sea Wall) and is directed by Olivier and Tony Award winner Marianne Elliot (War Horse, Company). The play has been seen by more than five million people around the world, which includes two West End runs and two UK tours, a Broadway transfer, and tours across Canada, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, Singapore, China, Australia, including and a tour of the US spanning across 30 cities.

The production has won various awards including seven Olivier Awards (Best New Play, Best Director) and five Tony Awards (Best Play) for its Broadway transfer. During its long and successful run in New York, the play also earned six Drama Desk Awards, five Outer Critics Circle Awards and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production.

The Curious Incident creative team

Curious Incident is presented by the National Theatre and Trafalgar Theatre Productions. It is designed by Bunny Christie, and has lighting design by Paule Constable, and video design by Finn Ross. The production has movement by Scott Graham, music by Adrian Sutton, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph and Steven Hoggart for Frantic Assembly. Anna Marsland is the associate director and casting is by Jill Green CDG.

London tickets for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time are on sale soon!

Curious Incident London tickets will be on sale next week and if you want to be the first to get your hands on them then be sure to sign up to our mailing list to be alerted as to when they are available. The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time will at London’s Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre for a limited 7-week run from 18 November 2020 to 11 January 2021 for a Christmas run. This run is expected to sell out so make sure you check back next week so you can be the first to secure your tickets!