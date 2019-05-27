The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time comes to London's Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre

This gripping play has thrilled over three million people around the world, receiving seven Olivier Awards and five Tony Awards, including best play. This beloved phenomenon will be coming to London's Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre for a limited run as part of its UK tour, with performances beginning on 18 November 2020 and coming to an end on 10 January 2021. Tickets for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time are expected to sell-out quick, so be sure to book yours whilst you still can!

What is The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time about?

Based on Mark Haddon’s worldwide, best-selling novel, the story of Curious (which the production is often referred to) follows a fifteen-year-old boy, Christopher, who discovers his neighbours’ dead dog. Mrs Shears’ dog isn’t just dead though but has been speared with a garden fork, and at precisely seven minutes past midnight. However, when Christopher is found standing over the dog’s body, he is held under suspicion. Christopher knows it wasn’t him and makes it his mission to solve the case! He has an extraordinary brain and is exceptional at maths, although struggles with his perceptions on everyday life. Forbidden by his father to carry out his detective work, Christopher must embark on this frightening venture alone, despite never having been to the end of his road alone.

The success of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Curious began as a novel by Mark Haddon which was published in 2003. The novel has received mass praise, having been translated into 44 different languages and selling more than 5.5 million copies across the world. It has won over 17 literary awards including the UK’s Whitbread Book of the Year Award. The novel was adapted into a stage play by Simon Stephens and was premiered at London’s National Theatre in 2012 and later transferred to the West End’s Apollo Theatre in 2013. Its initial West End run saw the production win seven Olivier Awards. The play transferred to Broadway in 2014 and ran for just under two years; and won multiple awards including five Tony Awards. The play has had various tours including UK, US, Australia and International, as well as productions in Mexico, Seoul and South Africa.

The Curious creative team

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is directed by Marianne Elliot with Katy Rudd as associate director and Kim Pearce as resident director. The creative team is complete by Bunny Christie as designer, Paule Constable as lighting designer, Finn Ross as video designer, Scott Graham and Steven Hoggett for Frantic Assembly as movement directors, Adrian Sutton with music and Ian Dickinson for Autograph as sound designer. Casting is by Jill Green CDG and original casting by Toby Whale CDG.

London The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time tickets on sale now!

Curious will be at London's Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre for a strictly limited run from 18 November 2020 to 10 January 2021. Be sure to book your The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time tickets before they sell-out!