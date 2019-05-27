Remaining time: 
    The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time Tickets at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, London

    The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

    The multi-award-winning production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time returns to London

    816 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    Suitable for ages 11 and up.
    Running time
    2hr 30min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    18th November 2020 - 10th January 2021
    Content
    The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time contains strong language, as there is in the novel. This occurs at the very beginning of the show and infrequently at other points during the show. There are some scenes that younger children may find distressing. Please note that this production contains loud sound effects, high-intensity lighting and video effects (including strobe lighting), and smoke effects.
    Special notice
    Saturday 5th December 2020 2.30pm - Audio Described (& Touch Tour) Tuesday 7th January 2021 7pm - Captioned performance

    The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (816 customer reviews)

    Elaine Convertino

    27 May 19

    Fabulous show.

    RB

    18 May 19

    Thought-provoking, high energy performances set against a slick blend of modern technological and more traditional stagecraft.

