The Mousetrap makes difficult decision to postpone re-opening Sep 29, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Oct 20, 2020) Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap will no longer be re-opening for socially distanced performances this autumn, it has been announced. The production was due to recommence performances at St Martin's Theatre from 24 October but has now made the difficult decision to postpone the show's restart date until further notice. Ticketholders will be contacted by their point of sale to arrange for a credit note or full refund.

It's unclear whether the two previously announced Mousetrap casts will return when the show returns.

The Mousetrap regretfully postpones the show's re-opening

It appears that Halloween this year will not be featuring Agatha's Christie's popular whodunnit play. The Mousetrap, which is the world's longest-running show of all time, announced the new postponement today:

"In view of the current uncertainty and with greater restrictions looming for London, we have had to make the difficult decision to postpone the re-opening of The Mousetrap.

"We are deeply saddened to have to make this decision. But The Mousetrap will be back, and a new date to re-open will be announced as soon as there is a more certain environment and subject to government guidelines."

