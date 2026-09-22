The Traitors: Live Experience FAQs

What should I wear? There is no dress code. Wear something relaxed and comfortable. The official FAQ’s top tip is to avoid noisy clothing and jewellery, as it could give you away if you are selected as a Traitor

Where is it? The Traitors: Live Experience is at 60 Short’s Gardens, Covent Garden, London, WC2H 9AH. It is around a 2-minute walk from Covent Garden Station and about a 5-minute walk from Tottenham Court Road and Leicester Square stations.

What time should I arrive? Your experience begins at the time shown on your ticket. The venue doors and bar open 45 minutes beforehand. If you have pre-ordered drinks, the official FAQ recommends arriving at least 15 minutes early. Please do not arrive late, as late arrivals may not be able to take part.

How long is the experience? The experience itself lasts around 2 hours, from the start through to the End Game. Allow up to 3 hours overall for onboarding and time in The Cloak & Dagger bar before or after the experience.

Additional Game Information

What is The Traitors: Live Experience?

A live, immersive version of the TV format built around strategy, deception and drama. Players take part with other guests in a real-time experience inspired by the show.

Will I be seated with my group?

Guests who book together are seated together. Shared Table transactions can include up to 8 tickets, and the booking cannot normally be expanded later to guarantee the same table.

What happens if I’m banished or murdered?

Elimination does not end your visit. Banished or murdered players can continue watching the remaining action unfold.

Does the live experience follow the same format as the TV show?

It closely follows the familiar format, with some live-experience surprises. Players take part in missions, build gold for their table and navigate alliances and suspicion around the Round Table.

Will Claudia Winkleman be there in person?

No. Claudia does not host individual sessions in person. A live Host guides players through the experience.

Will I be playing with other people?

Yes. Shared Tables include other guests as well as the people in your booking. You will be seated with your booked group, but will collaborate and compete with others at the Round Table. Most sessions are 18+, with designated Family Friendly sessions available.

Will I have to be a Traitor?

Not necessarily. Roles are assigned by the Host, and players have opportunities to indicate if they would prefer not to take on the Traitor role. Recruitment may also occur during the experience.

What will I be expected to do?

Players work together on missions, discuss suspicions, vote on banishments and try to secure victory as either a Faithful or a Traitor.

What are the missions? Are they physical?

The missions combine mental challenges with some moderately physical tasks. Most of the experience takes place at the Round Table. Guests with specific concerns can contact the experience team in advance.

Do I need to have watched The Traitors TV show?

No. Familiarity with the programme is not required; the Host guides everyone through the experience.

What is the age limit?

Most sessions are 18+. Designated Family Friendly sessions are available for guests aged 12+, with a recommended age of 14+. Guests aged 12–15 must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Can we take photos or videos?

Guests are welcome to take photos and videos throughout the experience, but must follow the Host if asked to put phones away. Professional equipment, tripods and Meta Glasses are not permitted.

Will food and drink be available?

The Cloak & Dagger bar serves a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, as well as bar snacks.

Can I drink during the experience?

Drinks can be taken from the bar into the experience subject to venue rules. Guests are expected to drink responsibly, and disruptive behaviour may lead to removal.

Are there toilets?

Yes. Toilet facilities, including accessible toilets, are available in the venue.

Will there be merchandise for sale?

Yes. Official merchandise is available at the venue.

Accessibility

Is the experience accessible?

Yes. The venue and experience are wheelchair accessible, with accessible toilet facilities available. Most of the experience is seated, although some missions may include moderately physical elements.

The Traitors Live Experience aims to accommodate a wide range of visible and non-visible access requirements. If you have any accessibility questions or would like to discuss specific requirements before your visit, please contact info@thetraitorslive.co.uk.

The experience also uses lighting, haze, flash and other live sensory effects.