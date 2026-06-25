The Truth review: A hilarious comedy about lying, and that's the truth

Returning to the West End a decade after its last London run, Lindsay Posner’s star-studded revival of The Truth arrives at a time when honesty feels more negotiable than ever. Over a brisk 90 minutes, Zeller’s comedy of manners gleefully ties itself into knots, asking whether the truth is really the foundation of a healthy relationship or simply the fastest way to destroy one.

Michel (Stephen Mangan) certainly has his views on the matter. Happily conducting an affair with Alice (Sarah Hadland), he considers guilt a pointless exercise and would rather spend the energy at the tennis court with his best friend (and Alice’s husband) Paul (Ardal O'Hanlon). Why confess an indiscretion, Michel argues, when the only person it benefits is the one doing the confessing? “It’s selfish!” and besides “Not even philosophers can agree on what truth actually is, so why should the rest of us bother?”

For Michel, ignorance isn't just bliss it’s practically a public service because, the “last thing your husband needs is details about your sex life”.

Stephen Mangan is superb as the endlessly self-assured Michel. He breezes through life convinced he is the smartest person in every room, armed with an answer for every moral dilemma and a justification for every bad decision. Mangan captures that infuriating confidence perfectly, making Michel charming enough to tolerate while never letting us forget how utterly ridiculous he is. As the evening progresses and secrets start to flow, his indignation becomes increasingly entertaining. Michel believes he has been pulling the wool over everyone’s eyes; in reality, he’s a lost lamb without a clue about what’s going on.